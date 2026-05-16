Analyzing Who UNC's No. 2 Pass Rusher Will Be in 2026

Bill Belichick is building the North Carolina Tar Heels in his vision, whether people like it or not. In the past two years, he has added a combined 120 new players to the roster through either the transfer portal or high school recruiting.

This year, Belichick added 50, but he thankfully had some of the best players stick around for another season as the Tar Heels look to improve from their 4-8 campaign in 2025. One of those players is pass rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude, a veteran rusher from Delaware who was one of the ACC's leaders in sacks and finished the year as an All-ACC defender.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) rushes against Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman Mason Bowers (57) during the first quarter at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Abou Jaoude returns as a potential NFL Draftee next offseason, but figuring out his No. 2 pass-rush mate is something Belichick and his staff must figure out ahead of training camp this fall. I decided to take a look at the intriguing edge rusher room opposite of Abou Jaoude and discuss what should be expected of the group in 2026.

Intrigue Surrounded the Tar Heels Pass Rush

Jaylen Harvey kind of looks like Chop Robinson in the #44… moves like Chop too. Someone we could see get a lot of playing time this year as a DE depth piece pic.twitter.com/MLl4RTj26l — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) August 9, 2025

Outside of Abou Jaoude, there is promise at EDGE. One player I have talked about at length is Penn State Nittany Lions transfer Jaylen Harvey, an athletic defender from a program that produces some of the best athletes in the entire country yearly.

Harvey is explosive with incredible flexibility and impressive bend, but has a smaller stature at 6-foot-2, 246 pounds, and he is likely 10 pounds lighter than his listed weight suggests. The Tar Heels lacked the juice and finesse at the position last season—it's not Abou Jaoude's game for the most part—and Harvey provides North Carolina with that type of presence that has been lacking since Beau Atkinson left pre-Belichick.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Ashten Snelsire (18) looks to pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Joseph Mupoyi (25) pressures in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Another transfer, Donovan Hoilette, will make a case himself to be the No. 2 pass rusher on the roster. The Richmond transfer was a first-team All-Patriot League EDGE who led the team in sacks (9) and tackles for loss (13), and Belichick saw enough out of the graduate transfer to give him a spot on the roster for significant playing time.

Redshirt junior Joseph Mupoyi will also compete for playing time as another former transfer from Penn State, giving the Tar Heels talent to work with.

What Should Be Expected of the Tar Heels Edge Rushing Group

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

North Carolina should see growth on both sides of the ball in some capacity in 2026. Edge rusher remains an unknown opposite of Abou Jaoude, but Harvey and Hoilette seem like the obvious candidates to take over as key defenders up front, especially in an early-season rotation as the Tar Heels continue to figure out their current situation at EDGE.

Overall, the talent and production are intriguing, as Harvey would be my choice to begin as the No. 2 edge rusher this season.