Belichick Discusses Gio Lopez’s Health, Performance Against California
North Carolina lost to California on the gridiron in its last outing, 21-18. And while it was still a loss for the Tar Heels, it was a positive for quarterback Gio Lopez. The South Alabama transfer experienced a car accident before the season opener, and went through the struggles of exiting the game, not once, but twice (TCU and UCF).
Lopez missed out on the Clemson game, leading to backup Max Johnson making his first start under Bill Belichick as head coach. However, after North Carolina's trip to the West Coast, Lopez said that he feels healthy. Belichick shared more from his perspective during Tuesday's press conference.
- “I think that's kind of an internal thing with him," said Belichick. "I would say from on the outside, he was pretty tough kid, and whatever aches he had, he wasn't showing. This is tough kid, played through them and didn't complain about them."
- "So it's always good to hear players say that they feel good and they're healthy, but I'd say he competed well for all the time he's been here and been out on the field. And the fact that he personally feels better says it's a good thing. But I'd say he played through whatever he had pretty, pretty well.”
- “Yeah, I mean, again, I think part of it's Gio, but really part of it's the offense. It's just everybody having a little bit better execution as a team, and our assignments, our techniques finishing plays, doing some of the little things… penalties, stand out a longer yardage, which we had a couple of those that we should have avoided."
- "And had we avoided those, we've had a lot better results on those drives. So when we didn't do that, we moved the ball better… just a lot of little things. I don't think you can just point to one thing and say, ‘Oh, this is the difference.’ I mean, it's maybe 11 guys improving 5 percent as opposed to one guy improving 90 percent. "
"It's kind of those little incremental improvements. And then collectively, the rising tide lifts all boats. And that's kind of where we've been week by week, and hopefully we continue on that trend.”
A Healthy Lopez is Good for UNC
Lopez threw for 167 yards on 19/35 pass attempts. Not the greatest numbers, however, considering the state of his health — it's a plus for Belichick and the staff, and, of course, his teammates out on the field. In addition, Lopez has found a new target to throw to — redshirt senior wide receiver Kobe Paysour.
Paysour had 101 receiving yards on six receptions (targeted seven times). His longest reception of the game went for 37 yards against California's defense. North Carolina will continue to benefit from his performance, if the Kings Mountain, North Carolina native can keep on building.
The 6-foot-1 and 190-pound wideout has not seen the field as much this season, unlike the past three years when Mack Brown had control of the program. The 2022 season saw Paysour go for 324 receiving yards on 29 receptions (an average of 11.2 yards per catch), including four touchdowns.
2023 and 2024 were similar as well. Paysour had 22 and 21 catches in each of those seasons, respectively, while also recording 282 and 365 yards. The Tar Heel is finding himself again, and will surely see the field more, especially with how this year has gone both on and off the gridiron for North Carolina as a whole — losing and drama is a bad mix.
UNC welcomes the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, Oct 25, for its seventh game of the Belichick era. UVA, led by head coach Tony Elliott, holds a record of 6-1 and an undefeated ACC record at 3-0. Quarterback Chandler Morris has been a big key to the program's success, a transfer from North Texas who has recorded 1,607 yards along with 11 touchdowns.
North Carolina has failed to gain a win against any Power 4 conference team after facing TCU, UCF, Clemson and California — the story continues to write itself as the same, and it will continue to do so until Belichick and the staff can figure out the formula toward another victory.
