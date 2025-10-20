Breaking Down Kobe Paysour's Breakout Game
North Carolina football, after another bye week, failed to win a football game — as its matchup against California marked its third loss in a row.
The Bears 21-18 defeat over the Tar Heels, where penalties and forced fumbles kept the game entertaining, resulted in a frustrated and short-lived answered Bill Belichick after the contest concluded.
Quarterback Gio Lopez threw for 167 yards on 19 completed passes out of 35, a 54 percent completion rate. Lopez's rating for the game stood at 94.4 (for reference, freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele for California had a rating of 107.3).
Running back Benjamin Hall had 68 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown during the first quarter that gave UNC its first points of the contest. However, in the receiving department, it was not wide receiver Jordan Shipp that led the way for Belichick and the offense. But who was it then?
Redshirt senior wide receiver Kobe Paysour.
Paysour, one of the experienced Tar Heels on the roster, has not played much this season under Belichick. But after his performance against the Bears, his time out on the field may have increased — providing a secure target for Lopez to throw at. Paysour had 101 yards on six catches (targeted seven times). He also had 13 yards after contact, too.
Paysour's Performance Gives Lopez Options
With UNC set to play Virginia in Chapel Hill on Saturday, October 25, the timing of Paysour coming out of his shell and returning to his old self could have not been at a better time. The Cavaliers are a tough team to beat this season — holding a record of 6-1, and undefeated in ACC play.
North Carolina offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens can now scheme around plays that involve more than just Shipp being a primary target. Paysour allows for more room to wiggle and harder for opposing defenses to decide who to pay attention to when covering UNC's routes.
Tar Heel fans will learn more about whether or not it has become a better football team after its next outing. Paysour should have another opportunity to prove himself yet again against a competitive defense. A Shipp-Paysour tandem could work out well for UNC if executed correctly, by the players and, more importantly, the coaches.
A fourth straight loss for North Carolina would continue to push this football program into the ground and moral victories are not as valuable either.
