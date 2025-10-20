All Tar Heels

Breaking Down Kobe Paysour's Breakout Game

Kobe Paysour looked like his old self when UNC took on California.

Jeremiah Artacho

Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) runs the ball during the second half against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) runs the ball during the second half against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina football, after another bye week, failed to win a football game — as its matchup against California marked its third loss in a row.

The Bears 21-18 defeat over the Tar Heels, where penalties and forced fumbles kept the game entertaining, resulted in a frustrated and short-lived answered Bill Belichick after the contest concluded.

Quarterback Gio Lopez threw for 167 yards on 19 completed passes out of 35, a 54 percent completion rate. Lopez's rating for the game stood at 94.4 (for reference, freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele for California had a rating of 107.3).

UN
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver QuaRon Adams (18) runs the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) in the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Running back Benjamin Hall had 68 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown during the first quarter that gave UNC its first points of the contest. However, in the receiving department, it was not wide receiver Jordan Shipp that led the way for Belichick and the offense. But who was it then?

Redshirt senior wide receiver Kobe Paysour.

UNC
Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) with the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Paysour, one of the experienced Tar Heels on the roster, has not played much this season under Belichick. But after his performance against the Bears, his time out on the field may have increased — providing a secure target for Lopez to throw at. Paysour had 101 yards on six catches (targeted seven times). He also had 13 yards after contact, too.

Paysour's Performance Gives Lopez Options

With UNC set to play Virginia in Chapel Hill on Saturday, October 25, the timing of Paysour coming out of his shell and returning to his old self could have not been at a better time. The Cavaliers are a tough team to beat this season — holding a record of 6-1, and undefeated in ACC play.

UN
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) throws against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

North Carolina offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens can now scheme around plays that involve more than just Shipp being a primary target. Paysour allows for more room to wiggle and harder for opposing defenses to decide who to pay attention to when covering UNC's routes.

Tar Heel fans will learn more about whether or not it has become a better football team after its next outing. Paysour should have another opportunity to prove himself yet again against a competitive defense. A Shipp-Paysour tandem could work out well for UNC if executed correctly, by the players and, more importantly, the coaches.

UN
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) throws against the California Golden Bears in the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

A fourth straight loss for North Carolina would continue to push this football program into the ground and moral victories are not as valuable either.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.