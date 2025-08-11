UNC Basketball Report Card: Grading UNC's Offseason Hauls
After a disappointing 2024-25 campaign that saw North Carolina finish with a 23-14 record and a first round exit out of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, head coach Hubert Davis and new-hired general manager Jim Tanner made sure that would never happen again.
They went into the portal and landed key additions on the perimeter and in the paint, bringing in efficient scorers, capable distributors and needed size and skill inside. Still, as promising as that sounds, it all must come together on the court.
Here are my grades for UNC's offseason.
Backcourt: B+
North Carolina secured its RJ Davis replacement with Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans, who helped the Rams win the Mountain West conference tournament and recorded a win in the NCAA Tournament. The 6’2” guard averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 assists, earning Honorable Mention All-Mountain West honors. He was an extremely efficient sharpshooter as Evans ranked No. 24 nationally in three-point percentage at 44.6%. In two NCAA Tournament games (against Memphis and Maryland), he shot a combined 8-for-13 on three-pointers, averaging 16.5 points.
He also ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West Conference play in true shooting percentage (70.3%), No. 1 in free throw percentage (88.9%), No. 2 in three-point percentage (45.2%), No. 2 in effective field goal percentage (66.2%) and No. 5 in two-point percentage (63.5%).
Luka Bogavac brings a wealth of experience to the locker room, playing for SC Derby, a club located in Podgorica, Montenegro. While playing for SC Derby last season, averaging nearly 15 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a steal per game. He also shot 45.1% from the field, 40% on three-point shots and 87% from the free throw line. Bogavac also competed for the Montenegro U16 and U20 teams. He won a bronze medal at the FIBA U20 European Championship in Podgorica, Montenegro.
Jonathan Powell will provide depth as well. The 6’6” wing averaged 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last season for West Virginia and has shown flashes as a perimeter shooter, shooting at a 35.2 clip from three-point range.
Freshmen guards Derek Dixon (No. 45 nationally, No. 8 combo guard) and Isiah Denis (No. 53 nationally, No. 1 out of North Carolina) will be in the mix as well.
Front Court: A-
After it had become clear that North Carolina lacked size and skill, Davis and Tanner made sure to to look for those things this offseason.
Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, a 7-footer from Estonia, averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks last year while shooting 59.2% from the floor. Five-star freshman Caleb Wilson, ranked No. 8 nationally, brings elite two-way ability after leading his high school to its first state championship. Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson returns home after contributing to the Crimson Tide’s back-to-back Elite Eight runs and an appearance in the Final Four in 2024.
The depth extends beyond the top trio. UNC also added 6-foot-11 High Point transfer Ivan Matlekovic, joining Veesaar, Wilson, Stevenson, Zayden High, and James Brown in the frontcourt. While Matlekovic’s numbers at High Point — 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds in five games — were modest, his size offers practice value and situational in-game impact. Former UNC star Sean May will oversee his development.
If the Tar Heels are to return to championship form, it will be built inside. The foundation is set, the depth is real, and the tradition of dominant big men in Chapel Hill may be on the verge of another chapter.
