WATCH: WR Jordan Shipp Drops Bold Thoughts Ahead of Season
On Wednesday, sophomore wide receiver Jordan Shipp previews the season opener, Gio Lopez being named the starting quarterback for the TCU game and more!
Opening Statement
Ready for football here? Yeah. We definitely are. It’s great to be preparing for a game now, really being in a game week.
We’re all excited for that — staff, players. We’ve had a long preseason, and it’s time to focus on the upcoming game. Looking forward to the preparations.
TCU is a really good program. When Coach Franchione came in, then Coach Patterson, they elevated that program to tremendous success, similar to the 1930s with Davey O’Brien, Sammy Baugh, and Dutch Meyer. Then, of course, being in the championship game with Coach Dykes — it’s been a strong program with a lot of success the last two decades.
They’re impressive to watch. Last year, they were really explosive offensively and tough, aggressive defensively. They’ve got good players on both sides of the ball and a very competitive kicking game group as well. Their special teams, especially coverage, are one of the better units we’ll see this year.
So, a lot to work on and a lot to get ready for. Excited for the process to start. We’ll take it day by day. Definitely looking forward to preparing for an opponent for the first real time this season.
In the NFL, you have preseason games to get a feel for your team. Without that here, what kind of feel do you have for this club?
Opening day is always opening day. Preseason snaps in the NFL for veterans are minimal — maybe 10% on average. Here we’ve had zero. So we’ll see. For us, it’s about the process: preparation, practice, rest, recovery. Build on yesterday, do it again today. Right now, it’s specifically geared toward TCU. Each day is its own preparation. No looking back. We just need to maximize every day. We’ll see what happens Monday night.
How comfortable are you with what you’ve learned about the group this past month?
We learn more every day. We’ll learn more each game. We’re gaining on the process, growing, but it’s far from perfect — coaches, players, overall work together. We’ll get better as we spend more time together.
