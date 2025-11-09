UNC’s Khmori House Explains Team Chemistry on Both Sides
UNC's offense had the following stats after the first half of its contest against Stanford and head coach Frank Reich on Saturday afternoon: 47 total yards, 19 rushing yards, 28 passing yards, 18 total plays. But one positive that stood out on the stat sheet was the fact that North Carolina had six sacks — outmatching the Cardinals' offensive front.
At the end, UNC finished with nine sacks: Smith Vilbert had one, Andrew Simpson had two, while Melkart Abou-Jaoude and Tyler Thompson had three each. The Tar Heels were firing on the defensive end. Khmori House finished the contest with the most tackles — 13, eight of which are solo — while also adding an interception that came during the third quarter.
House spoke after the game and detailed how the offense and defense have each others back whenver one unit is not performing well.
- “For sure, you know, our defense love when the offense is driving down the field, you know, affecting their defense," said House. "So yeah for sure, it's a great help. And when the offense does have their ticks, we’re gonna have their back regardless, and just how when we get scored on — I know our offense is gonna have our back."
- "So, you know, we playing team football — team discipline football, and we got each other back, playing complementary football.”
North Carolina's defense since the California game on the West Coast has been rising (picture a graph and the line and going up and up), and has been an area for Belichick and the rest of the staff to lean on when no points are being put up on the board. UNC is in its last three-game stretch of the year: Wake Forest, Duke and NC State.
In-State Conference Opponents Have Arrived
UNC played Charlotte in its second game of the season — ending up to be Belichick's first win at the college level — playing in front of a packed Jerry Richardson Stadium that went over capacity.
But now, its in-state ACC opponents have arrived on the schedule and now gear up for the opportunity to play in a bowl game despite all of the headlines (good or bad) dating back to last December. The Demon Deacons stand at 6-3, while the Blue Devils and Wolfpack have a record of 5-4.
Winning two more games will not be easy for UNC if its offense is not able to find any momentum early, but it can count on the defense to keep the margin small. But perhaps, just like House said, "we got each other back."
