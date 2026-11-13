How UNC Football Could Help Play Spoiler in Tight ACC Race

The 5-4 North Carolina Tar Heels enter Week 11 staring down accomplishing something few expected at the start of the season. After a tumultuous offseason and start to the 2026 season on and off the field, the Tar Heels are one win away from making a bowl game for the first time under head coach Bill Belichick, with a chance to finish the regular season on the highest of notes.

The Tar Heels will face a challenge when they host the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday night. The Cardinals were ranked entering the season before defensive struggles derailed any hope of an even stronger season. However, they've rebounded in recent weeks and are 6-3 overall and 5-2 in conference play, the same league record as the SMU Mustangs.

A Chance To Spoil Louisville's Year

Bill Belichick | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

North Carolina (2-3 in the ACC) is out of any running for the championship game, but it sits pretty with a wildly productive offense and a stingy defense that began to make plays last week against UConn. If anything, the Tar Heels have a chance to spoil the Cardinals' hopes of a miracle by getting to Charlotte.

Louisville is a good football team, but they remain vulnerable on defense, which has cost them three games this season.

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When I look at the Cardinals, I see a team that had the potential for greatness in the ACC this season before that was quickly squandered by a stunning 31-28 loss to NC State. Over the last four games, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz has been solid, currently at 25 total touchdowns this season while being a bigger threat on the ground in recent weeks.

Furthermore, the Cardinals have two great weapons in speedster running back Isaac Brown and wide receiver Tre Richardson. Edge rusher Clev Lubin is one of the best pressure-getters in the FBS while leading the Cardinals in sacks with seven. Overall, Louisville's offense is averaging the second-best yards-per-game mark of 488.1 in the ACC and is averaging over 40 points per game.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Tar Heels Could Come Away With a Win

However, the defense is allowing over 400 yards per game, including the most passing yards per game in the ACC and nearly 26 points per game. It could be another week where, despite the possibility of no tight end Jelani Thurman, the Tar Heels' offense comes around for another productive outing, especially on the ground as they pursue another 150-plus rushing performance.

This gives the Tar Heels a chance to go blow-for-blow against the Cardinals and spoil their bid for a potential path to reaching the ACC Championship. Add in that Belichick's defense continues to find the ball in recent weeks, and we could be in for a fascinating matchup in Chapel Hill.