3 Louisville Players UNC Football Must Worry About

The 5-4 North Carolina Tar Heels are set for what could be an explosive matchup against the 6-3 Louisville Cardinals.

Saturday night will represent the third primetime game in four weeks for the Tar Heels , all of them coming at home. North Carolina isn't finished yet after a big win against UConn, as they look to secure a massive sixth victory that would put them in a bowl game next month. However, Louisville will present quite the challenge.

The Cardinals have some impressive players on both sides of the ball. Here are three of them to worry about if you're the Tar Heels.

Lincoln Kienholz, Quarterback

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former Ohio State signal-caller, Kienholz has been an electric passer for the Cardinals. His athleticism and arm talent have stood out for much of this season, though there have been some challenges as a first-year starter.

The junior quarterback has 25 total touchdowns, including 11 on the ground this season, and should he stay with the Cardinals next season, Louisville is set up nicely for a potential run at first place in the conference. North Carolina's defense will have to play true 11 vs. 11 football in this matchup, but that is not the only concern they'll have against the offensive side of the ball.

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Isaac Brown, Running Back

Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) hurdles DUPLICATE***Southern Methodist University Mustangs safety Jarvis Lee (1) for a gain in the first quarter against SMU at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Sept.19, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to big-play ability, there may be only a few players in college football who can take any touch the distance as quickly as Brown. The junior running back from Miami, Florida, is one of the fastest players in the sport, and his 7.5 yards per carry is the eighth-best mark in college football.

This means the Tar Heels will need to have pursuit angles nailed to a tee, and the discipline must be on point against Brown's scary speed. Tackling in space must also be cracked down and at its best against this dangerous running back.

Clev Lubin, Edge Rusher

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) celebrates the caused fumble from Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the best pass rushers in college football and a future top-100 selection in the NFL Draft, Lubin leads Louisville in sacks with seven and is coming off a two-sack performance against Georgia Tech a week ago. He is 1.5 sacks out from tying last season's mark, and against North Carolina's current tackle group, that may be matched.

Lubin will be a tough player to block against, and the Tar Heels need to find a way to install chip blocks to slow his advances on the edge.