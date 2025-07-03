Will North Carolina Ever Sell Jersey Patch Advertisements On Jerseys?
it is definitely a new era in college football.
With the Transfer Portal and NIL deals looming large and schools now being able to pay players directly through revenue sharing, teams are looking at different resources to raise money to help fund the player cost.
One school, Louisiana State, has come up with a novel idea that they are kicking the tires on so to speak. Their athletic department is exploring multiple avenues to raise cash. One of those avenues is to add jersey patches with company logos on them.
According to a report from The Advocate, this could become the wave of the future in intercollegiate athletics.
"LSU has mapped out where the patches would go on every jersey, from cross country to football, The Advocate said. "Most of them would appear on the chest in purple and gold.”
An LSU official told On3 Sports that the school is not looking for them to have "some crazy, NASCAR-like situation." There was some intimation to On3 Sports that LSU would strategically place the patches on the jerseys.
Last season, the NCAA allowed schools to sell advertisements or logos to be placed on the playing surfaces. Some schools chose to do so.
“I believe the NCAA is going to allow us to put a sponsor logo on the field during the regular season,” Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said just before the NCAA approved sponsorship logos on the field.
Could North Carolina and Bill Belichick turn to this NASCAR-like craze just to raise revenue? If they are going to do this, they are bringing in a perfect advisor to the athletic department as Steve Newmark of RFK Racing Group is coming aboard to help with sponsorships and cash flow.
Newmark will take over as the new athletic director in the summer of 2026 when Bubba Cunningham moves on to an advisory capacity.
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey made his voice known on the idea of patches to be used as advertisements and revenue raisers. He brought up a good point. His point is so salient it justifies North Carolina commiting to this practice.
“We’ve had jersey patches in bowl games,” he said. “I would anticipate there’s going to be a continuing push (for new revenues), and we’re going to have to come to some agreement in this new environment on where those limits exist.”
There has been no comment from Belichick or Cunningham regarding the uniform patches. It will be interesting to see if the powder blue uniforms turn into billboards this season.
