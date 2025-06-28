LOOK: LSU Football's Garrett Nussmeier and Texas' Arch Manning Take Part in Canes Ad
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier remains in headlines ahead of his final season in Baton Rouge with expectations rising for the veteran signal-caller.
This week, the Tigers' starter is in Thibodaux (La.) serving as a counselor at the annual Manning Passing Academy alongside the top quarterbacks in America.
That includes Texas Longhorns signal-caller Arch Manning where the two SEC quarterbacks are rooming together this year.
The pair of Southeastern Conference stars have developed a relationship across the last few years with this week once again serving as a chance to build their bond.
“I love Garrett, he’s the man,” Manning said this week. “He’s a coach’s kid, so he knows ball.
“We went to Walmart last night and got food. So he’s the man. I’m glad — I’m gonna build a good relationship with him.”
Both quarterbacks have been surrounded by football their entire lives. It's no secret when it comes to Manning that he's a piece of football royalty alongside a prestigious family.
For Nussmeier, he's been on the football scene since a toddler with his father becoming one of the sport's top coaches after recently accepting the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator position.
Now, while in the Bayou State together, the duo starred in a Raising Canes ad alongside the Manning family.
For Nussmeier, he will look to develop across the next few months after piecing together a 2024 campaign where he totaled 3,738 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games played.
Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has been pleased with what he's seen from his veteran signal-caller after dissecting the growth he's made.
"This offseason, he's been able to be a little bit different because now he's going back and when he's studying, he's not just studying his practice tape or maybe our tape and what could happen. He's looking at specifically some stuff that he needs to improve on," LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said during Spring Camp.
"He's been really intentional. I think really some of our staff did a great job of breaking some different things down for him so he could really see some individual things and he could take back control of those situations."
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.