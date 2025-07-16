Analyst Has Harsh Claim on 2025 Tar Heels
ESPN's Kevin Clark should be replaced by comedian Larry David.
When it comes to evaluating this year's edition of the North Carolina Tar Heels football team and legendary head coach Bill Belichick, Clark definitely wants you to Curb Your Enthusiasm. Clark took to the ACC Network and went up and down the Tar Heels roster and gave it a thumbs down. He also said Belichick will not have success in the ACC this season.
"I think that UNC's roster is not very good going into this season... I think it might be one of the least successful teams Bill Belichick has had in a long time," Clark said. "Maybe since Cleveland, frankly."
"I'm intrigued to see if Belichick can scheme up some stuff here," Clark said. "Bridge the talent gap with some of these teams that are more talented."
Change is definitely in the air in Chapel Hill. Fans are hoping it is a change for the better. The Heels are going from one geriatric coach in Mack Brown, to a geriatric, but enthusiastic and optimistic Bill Belichick. There is definitely a difference between the two of them. Belichick has six Super Bowl rings to prove it.
Belichick might recruit a different type of player than Brown would because he knows what will fit his scheme. The roster is merely a reflection of what Brown recruited in years past and what Belichick was able to secure via the transfer portal. The class of 2026 will be Belichick's first class he can be judged by.
The 73-year old Belichick flipped the roster over the spring by bringing in 40 transfer portal players. He finished with the ninth best transfer class in the country. Among the transfers were cornerback Thaddeus Dixon and quarterback Gio Lopez. Both of those players figure prominently in the Tar Heels success this season and will represent the university at ACC Media Days in Charlotte.
Belichick brought former NFL personnel man Michael Lombardi with him to Chapel Hill to serve as general manager. Lombardi is good at evaluating talent. His longevity in the NFL proves that. He can bring to North Carolina what Belichick needs to be successful. Lombardi and Belichick will watch film on countless kids and pluck out the ones that make the most sense.
Clark was a little too harsh on Belichick and the Tar Heels. Belichick took his time in building champions in New England. It did not happen overnight. Give the man some time before you judge him and watch him do wonders.
