UNC Football Mailbag: Counting Down the Final Weeks of the Season

The North Carolina Tar Heels are now one win away from returning to bowl season after defeating the UConn Huskies in Week 10.

With that in mind, and other narratives circulating the program, here are several questions for the Tar Heels as they enter Week 11.

Are You Confident North Carolina Qualifies For Bowl Eligibility?

For a team to clinch a bowl game appearance, it must win at least six games. The Tar Heels own a 5-4 record heading into Saturday, meaning they have to win one of their three remaining games to earn a spot in postseason play.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During that span, North Carolina faced Louisville, Virginia, and North Carolina State. Two of those games are at home, which is also favorable for the Tar Heels. All three of those opponents are formidable, but North Carolina should be capable of beating one of these teams in the next few weeks. Barring a seismic-shifting injury, I expect the Tar Heels to qualify for bowl eligibility.

Did the Defense Turn a Corner in Week 10?

Prior to last week's game, the defense was a shell of itself from earlier in the season. In recent weeks, the Tar Heels struggled to generate pressure and failed to provide the offense with additional drives via turnovers.

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North Carolina flipped the script in its 38-21 win over UConn , forcing three turnovers and sacking Kalieb Osborne three times. Peyton Seelmann was a disruptor all game, accounting for two of those sacks. Melkart Abou Jaoude has been one of the most disappointing players this season after leading the ACC in sacks in 2025. However, he finally recorded a sack after weeks without one.

To answer the question: this could be a turning point for the defense , but it could also be a one-off. If the defense replicates its performance against Louisville, I will say that last week was a launchpad for this unit.

Which Running Back Should Take Over the Backfield?

Having three capable running backs is a good problem to have, but in the final weeks of the season, I would suggest that the Tar Heels identify one of these backs as their bellcow. It's been a revolving door throughout the season.

That said, now that Benjamin Hall is healthy after suffering an injury against Duke back in Week 7, the coaching staff should lean on the Michigan transfer. Hall had been slowly phased back into the game plan, and while he didn't play extensively against UConn, the third-year running back was productive.

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs the ball against UConn Huskies linebacker John Lista (44) in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hall took nine carries for 81 yards and one touchdown, while catching four passes for 26 yards. North Carolina will likely continue to utilize all three running backs, but Hall needs to be the clear-cut RB1.