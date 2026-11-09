UNC Snap Count Analysis: Winners, Losers, Role Changes From Week 10

With four games remaining, on a two-game losing streak, and 4-4 overall, the North Carolina Tar Heels were in desperate need of a win in Week 10.

That's exactly what the Tar Heels did, defeating the UConn Huskies 38-21 , inching closer to bowl eligibility. There were several impressive standout performances for North Carolina, but here's a snap count analysis with winners and losers . For context, North Carolina's offense was on the field for 76 snaps, while the defense played 67 snaps.

Winners

Trech Kekahuna

Kekahuna's production was minimal, as he caught four passes for 29 yards. However, the Wisconsin transfer played 49 snaps. That was the second-most among all the wide receivers, only behind Jordan Shipp.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the past several weeks, Kekahuna has emerged as the WR2 in this offense but remains firmly behind Shipp and Jelani Thurman. Nevertheless, the junior receiver will be crucial to the Tar Heels' offensive operation.

Jaylen Harvey

The Penn State transfer has been one of the most important additions this offseason for the Tar Heels. Harvey was on the field for 52 snaps but recorded two total tackles. His effectiveness as a pass rusher and in the run game has been lackluster in recent weeks.

North Carolina's defensive line generated more pressure on the opposing quarterback. That said, Harvey needs to step up in that department in the coming weeks.

Peyton Seelmann

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies running back Cyncir Bowers (23) scores against North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seelmann has established himself as one of the best players on the roster. There's no reason for the former Richmond linebacker to exit the game, and he played 63 snaps against UConn.

On Saturday, Seelmann recorded nine total tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss. The junior linebacker is one of the leading tacklers in the ACC.

Losers

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs the ball against UConn Huskies linebacker John Lista (44) in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benjamin Hall

Considering Hall played only 25 snaps, rushing for 81 yards and one touchdown, while adding four passes for 26 yards, is solid. Recording 13 total touches highlights how high Hall's ceiling is if he's given a three-down workload.

Ade Willie

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; *North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Ade Willie (3) talks with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick (right) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since transferring from Michigan State, Willie has been a non-factor for the Tar Heels this season. His role has steadily diminished as the season has progressed. On Saturday, the veteran cornerback was limited to five snaps, and freshman cornerback Kenton Dopson III played 20 snaps.

It's not a slight at Dopson III, who was one of the top cornerback recruits, but Willie was brought in to be a key cog in the secondary.