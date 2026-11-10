Grading Every UNC Position Group After Week 10 vs. UConn

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the UConn Huskies 38-21 in Week 10, inching closer to clinching bowl eligibility.

Here are grades for each Tar Heel position group in the comfortable win.

Quarterback: B

On paper, Billy Edwards Jr. had an above-average outing, completing 29-of-38 passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Digging under the numbers, the veteran signal caller wasn't that impressive. Edwards Jr. missed several easy throws that you expect a player with several years under his belt to make.

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass against the UConn Huskies in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not to mention, his interception on the opening drive resembled a throw a freshman quarterback would make. Edwards Jr. telegraphed the pass and didn't see the defender drifting into the route. Edwards Jr. could have been nearly intercepted again on the ensuing drive. Overall, the Wisconsin transfer's performance was ordinary, and he didn't deliver any groundbreaking passes. He was solid, but nothing special.

Running Backs: B+

Benjamin Hall, Demon June, and Jaylen McGill combined for 156 rushing yards and one touchdown on 31 carries. The three running backs also compiled nine receptions for 75 yards through the air.

McGill was a non-factor in the rushing attack, with Hall and June dominating the workload. Hall was the best player in the backfield and was a major factor in the Tar Heels establishing themselves in the second quarter.

Pass Catchers: B+

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) makes the touchdown against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards Jr. completed passes to 10 different pass catchers, including the three aforementioned running backs.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Jelani Thurman was monumental in the win, tallying seven receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Shipp was also impactful with five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown. Overall, the Tar Heels' passing attack was well-balanced.

Offensive Line: B+

Edwards Jr. was sacked just once, and the running backs were given lanes to exploit, which contributed to the robust production. This offensive line deserves the lion's share of credit for this unit's success against UConn.

Defensive Line: B

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies running back Cyncir Bowers (23) runs the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Leroy Jackson (91) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Melkart Abou Jaoude recorded his first sack in weeks, and the defensive line was sound in containing Kalieb Osborne in the pocket. Stopping the run continues to elude this unit, which has been an Achilles' heel all season.

Linebackers: A

Adding Peyton Seelmann and Derek McDonald has proven to be a saving grace for North Carolina's defense. During the offseason, the Tar Heels lost multiple starting linebackers, leaving the position in shambles. Well, Seelmann and McDonald are among the ACC leaders in tackles.

The two veteran linebackers led the defense in tackles, with Seelmann recording nine total tackles and McDonald adding seven. In addition to the nine total tackles, the Richmond transfer had two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three pass breakups. Overall, it was a flawless performance by this unit.

Secondary: B+

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Kalieb Osborne (7) runs the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gregory Smith III (1) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UConn's offense has been one of the most potent units in the league, but it was marginalized by the Tar Heels, especially in the second half. Osborne completed 17 of 35 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.