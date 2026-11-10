UNC Football Stock Report: Risers & Fallers After Week 10

Ending a two-game losing streak was monumental for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who were in danger of falling below .500 for the first time this season.

It wasn't the cleanest performance from the Tar Heels, who stumbled out of the gates, specifically on offense . Nevertheless, North Carolina eventually ran away with a 38-21 win . With that in mind, here are players' stocks who rose and fell after Week 10.

Stock Up

Benjamin Hall

After exiting early against Duke a couple of weeks ago and only mustering three carries in Week 9 against Miami, Hall returned to his normal spot atop the Tar Heels' backfield. The former Michigan transfer had nine carries, but exploded for 81 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs the ball against UConn Huskies linebacker John Lista (44) in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen McGill started the game, but was quickly usurped by Hall and Demon June. It appears Hall is ready for a substantial workload, as the coaching staff was working him back slowly from injury.

Peyton Seelmann

Seelmann's stock was already high, but it somehow rose even more after his performance on Saturday. The Richmond transfer recorded nine total tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and two sacks.

The junior linebacker has been an immediate impact player for North Carolina and has proven to be one of the best acquisitions in the transfer portal.

Melkart Abou Jaoude

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

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Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) warms up before the game against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran pass rusher has been non-existent for several weeks, battling a hand/wrist injury suffered in the season opener.

Abou Jaoude finally came to life against UConn, producing three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack. It's still not the prototypical stat line you expect from the senior edge rusher, but it's a step in the right direction.

Stock Down

Jaylen McGill

We mentioned this earlier, but the sophomore running back was the first one to take snaps in the backfield. That experience was short-lived , as McGill took seven carries for 15 yards. He added three receptions for 18 yards, but 10 touches for 33 yards after starting the game is a disappointing output.

Jaylen Harvey

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Jaylen Harvey (11) celebrates with linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) after making a sack in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harvey's snap count has wavered over the last several weeks, and his production has suffered. The Penn State transfer produced two tackles against UConn. That was the extent of his impact. North Carolina needs more from Harvey if the defense wants to reach its full potential.

Xavier Lewis

Following a blistering start to the season, Lewis has fallen back down to earth in recent weeks. After recording four total tackles against Miami, the star defensive tackle failed to record a single stat against UConn.