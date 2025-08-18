Mitch Trubisky's Time as UNC's Signal Caller
There was Sam Howell, then Drake Maye, but before both of them, there was Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky played three seasons at UNC, with his last being his best campaign by far. He threw 3,748 yards, completing 304 out of 446 attempts and 30 touchdowns, while coughing up six interceptions. His longest throw was for 75 yards. Furthermore, he showed off his run game with 93 carries for 308 yards, resulting in five touchdowns. His longest run was for 39 yards. Trubisky is currently a part of the Buffalo Bills at 30 years old.
Mitch Trubisky’s Notable 2016 Season
Here is Trubisky's 2016 season as North Carolina's signal caller, filled with awards and statistics worth mentioning, per GoHeels:
"Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist • Maxwell Award Semifinalist • Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Finalist • Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week - Sept. 24 • Three-time Davey O'Brien Award “Great 8” Selection • Maxwell Award Watch List • Started all 13 games in his first season as the starting quarterback • Set the single-season record for passing yards (3,748), touchdowns (30) and total offense (4,056)
• Had five rushing touchdowns in 2016 and eight in his career • Threw at least three touchdown passes in a game on seven occasions • Completed 23 of 39 pass attempts for 280 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions vs. Stanford in the Sun Bowl • Threw three touchdowns and completed 23 of 38 pass attempts for 280 yards against NC State
• Completed 11 of 20 pass attempts for 184 yards and three touchdowns in a win over The Citadel • Also rushed for a career-high 55 yards • Completed 24 of 33 pass attempts for 297 yards and three touchdowns in a loss at Duke • All three touchdowns came in the first half • Completed 20 of 32 attempts for 329 yards and a touchdown in the win over Georgia Tech • Also rushed six times for 44 yards and a touchdown and caught a pass for eight yards
• Completed 24 of 31 pass attempts for 310 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-14 win at Virginia • Completed 11 consecutive pass attempts in the second half • His only incompletion was late in the game on third down from the UNC 5-yard line • Completed 11 of 12 second-half pass attempts at UVA for 150 yards and two touchdowns
• Named to the Davey O'Brien Award “Great 8” quarterbacks list for the third time with his performance in the 20-13 win at No. 16 Miami • Completed 33 of 46 passes for 299 yards and two scores, as well as running for a career-high 47 yards in the victory
• Saw his streak of consecutive pass attempts without an interception come to an end at 243 in the loss to Virginia Tech • Completed just 13 of 33 pass attempts for 58 yards and two interceptions in a 34-3 loss to No. 25 Virginia Tech played during miserable weather conditions."
