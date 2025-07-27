Tar Heels' Drake Maye Leaving His Mark in Patriots Camp
Drake Maye is gearing up for a big sophomore season with the New England Patriots. After spending a couple of seasons in Chapel Hill under Mack Brown, he is now the signal caller for UNC's current head coach's former team, Bill Belichick.
The former Tar Heel quarterback is set to become the starter for head coach Mike Vrabel (unless something drastic happens). Maye has all of the tools to go out there on the gridiron and change the trajectory for the Patriots this coming season.
Check out the play Maye made to DeMario "Pop" Douglas in front of fans in attendance watching their favorite team practice:
While on the move, Maye slung the ball from hail mary distance, landing in the hands of Douglas as he ran the ball in for a touchdown, followed by greeting fans at the end with high-fives. The level of difficulty that throws, and for Maye to still convert, shows the amount of skill he possesses and why he was the third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
For more on Maye's pass-catcher on that eye-popping play, here's more on Douglas' stats from last season, as written on Patriots' official website:
- "Played in 17 games with seven starts and finished the season with 66 receptions for 621 yards and 3 touchdowns. Added 3 rushing attempts for 16 yards.Scored his first three touchdowns of his career with a 35-yard touchdown vs. Houston (10/13), a 3-yard touchdown at Arizona (12/15) and a 36-yard touchdown vs. L.A. Chargers (12/28). Led the team in receptions with 7 at the New York Jets (9/19), a new single-game career high. Added his first rushing attempt of 2024 with a 9-yard run in the second quarter.
- Scored his first-career touchdown on a 35-yard touchdown pass from QB Drake Maye in the fourth quarter vs. Houston (10/13). Finished with a career-high 92 receiving yards on 6 receptions. Tied his career high in receptions with 7 catches for 35 yards at Tennessee (11/3). Scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass from QB Drake Maye in the second quarter vs. the L.A. Chargers (12/28), his second touchdown reception of at least 30 yards. It was Maye's fourth touchdown pass of at least 30 yards, the most by the team since QB Mac Jones had five such passes in 2022."
Those two players seem to have a strong bond, considering the kind play they were able to pull off. It's something that should excite all New England fans as they await the first game of the season.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!