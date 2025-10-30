Tar Heels Land 3-Star WR as Sixth Receiver in 2026 Class
North Carolina has the largest recruiting class in the country, and entering Thursday, the Tar Heels had 38 commitments. By the afternoon, that number increased to 39.
North Carolina added a commitment from three-star wide receiver Nyquir Helton. Helton, who attends Winslow Township in Atco, New Jersey, is a top 25 prospect in the state. He made his decision following an official visit to Chapel Hill. Before committing to UNC, he decommitted from Boston College on Wednesday. Helton had committed to the Eagles in June before he decided to switch gears.
Helton is the sixth wide receiver to commit to North Carolina in the 2026 class, joining four-star prospects Keeyun Chapman, CJ Sadler and Carnell Warren, along with three-star receivers Kei’Maurii Miles and Zamaurious Robertson.
With Kobe Paysour set to graduate after this season, Paul Billups and Aziah Johnson entering the transfer portal, and the possibility of additional departures, the Tar Heels will need to add as many players as possible.
Helton has led Winslow Township with 36 receptions for 766 yards and 10 touchdowns through nine games this season.
Where does Carolina Rank Nationally and in the ACC for Recruiting?
North Carolina leads the nation with 39 commitments in its recruiting class, the most of any school. USC ranks second with 35 commitments and currently holds the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, according to both 247Sports and On3.
With Helton’s commitment, North Carolina ranks 15th nationally and third in the ACC behind Miami and Florida State, according to the 247Sports class rankings. On3 has the Tar Heels at No. 16 nationally and fourth in the ACC, behind Miami, Florida State and Clemson.
“We want this ’26 class to have to ultimately be two classes, so we can add some of the fill-in, some of the gaps that we had in the roster in terms of prior years,” general manager Mike Lombardi said earlier this season, noting the plan to sign at least 40 players. “Then you use the portal like you use free agency to fill holes that you have to fill.”
“We are going to be a high school-based recruiting program … we’re going to use the high school recruiting to be the cornerstone of the program.”
