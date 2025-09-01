The Significance of UNC's Old Well Walk
The UNC football team will take the Old Well Walk before its game against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday Night. A significant tradition returns to its roots, allowing fans of all ages to witness their team before it goes into battle, to say the least.
The Old Well is a water fountain that students drink out of on the First Day of Class each school year, as it has been said that it grants all A's (would you do it?) if doing so. In addition, it serves as a historic piece of the university, something for families to witness or anyone who may not be from North Carolina.
Head Coach Bill Belichick has been the talk of the town for months, ever since he was hired last December, but rightfully so. He has proven what he can do at the pro level (winning eight Super Bowls); however, he now switches to the collegiate level, where the landscape is much different compared to what he is accustomed to.
A Tradition That Bodes Well for a New Beginning
The Old Well Walk allows fans to take in the players who will be representing the university on the gridiron. Alumni, especially, would appreciate this moment, even if it may be minuscule in comparison to the game itself; there is value when having former students continue to support.
Another reason this moment is impactful is the new beginning Coach Belichick is about to partake in at UNC. The walk is a small token that the football program is taking a step towards something new, and different from what has happened in the past with past Head Coaches Mack Brown and, before him, Larry Fedora, respectively.
UNC's countdown to the season opener is about to come to an end, as it seems to be the most anticipated game in program history. However, the Horned Frogs are an experienced team with plenty of talent and a head coach who knows what he is doing after spending time at the college level. In other words, even though North Carolina has Coach Belichick, the game will not be a cake walk.
Or will it be a cake walk? Maybe, maybe not, Head Coach Sonny Dykes will surely present the Tar Heels with a challenge.
