3 UNC Football Overreactions to College Football Week 1

The North Carolina Tar Heels are back in action this week when they host FCS East Tennessee State in their first home game of the season. There is a dark cloud over the program after controversy arose during the off-week.

While this ordeal sorts itself out, there is plenty to be excited about from the football side of things. The Tar Heels are 1-0 after their big win against TCU and got to witness the rest of college football and the ACC play for the first time during the first full weekend of the season . After some of the results from this past weekend's games, here are three overreactions from North Carolina's perspective.

The Tar Heels Can Beat Clemson in (Former) Death Valley Outright

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watching the Clemson Tigers get decimated by LSU in what is now the one true death Death Valley (Memorial Stadium lost that right to be called similar after Saturday night), it looks like the least talented Tigers team in recent memory with below-average trenches and a potentially uneasy quarterback situation.

Watching North Carolina's trenches almost two weeks ago, I feel confident those groups can match up well on both sides of the ball up front. The Tar Heels could be 2-0 going into Clemson, with a real chance to be 3-0 coming off the bye week against Notre Dame. I think UNC football has a great chance to win in two weeks in the place formerly known as Death Valley.

UNC Football Could Be Tougher Outing in ACC Than Expected

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When I say "tougher outing," I don't mean that North Carolina will win nine to 10 games this fall. They are a competitive roster, with a game manager at quarterback in Billy Edwards Jr. and a defense that could be lethal this season. Again, no one is saying they'll have a magical run, but a bowl game is squarely on the table because of the competitiveness they bring to the field.

The Tar Heels may not beat Clemson, Notre Dame, or Miami, but they will at least give them a fight. This is an improved roster across the board.

Miami Could be in For a Fight

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; The North Carolina Tar Heels huddle in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of fights, in under a month, the Tar Heels host national championship contender Hurricanes. This is a stacked roster with the talent to win it all, but if there is a game where they could be in trouble, it is Halloween Day at Keenan Stadium.

Miami always has a hiccup or two during the regular season against a lesser opponent. Once more, I'm not saying North Carolina will take down the 'Canes, but they could keep it close for four quarters before pulling away. While this may just be a morale victory, it would show how far the team has come.