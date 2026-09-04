Billy Edwards Did His Job; That’s All UNC Football Needed

Going into the 2026 season, one of the biggest concerns was what the quarterback position would be like for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

For much of the spring and summer, the battle for QB1 was between Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr. and former Texas A&M backup Miles O'Neill. In the end, the former prevailed. There was skepticism toward the move, especially coming off an injury and middling stats during his days at Wisconsin the year prior.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) prepares to throw the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards Had Much To Prove

In his UNC football debut against the TCU Horned Frogs, Edwards met and, in some cases, exceeded expectations. His first start under head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino may have been a preview of what could be an impressive season for a quarterback I was incredibly skeptical of.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Admittedly, I wanted to see a more talented, high-ceiling passer get the nod to be the Tar Heels' starting signal-caller against TCU. O'Neill made the most sense with his late push for the job thanks to his big arm and prototypical size. True freshman Travis Burgess was who I wanted to see get the starting gig, but it is clear he still needs time to grow.

That left Edwards, who hasn't impressed much at the college level. Fair or not, coming off an injury and average stats the last time he started a full season doesn't instill the confidence you want at the position. Man, did he prove me and everyone else wrong last week.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) prepares to throw the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC's Sixth-Year Signal-Caller Does His Job

Edwards went 16-for-28 attempts for 232 yards in the win over TCU. For a defense that was sound up front and a secondary that had some zing to it, the sixth-year senior looked impressive. He did his job, and it is all that the Tar Heels needed.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest thing I wanted to see Edwards do was play game manager and not force anything strenuous. Yet, he put the ball where he needed it on all three levels, gave his playmakers an opportunity to get yards after the catch, and demonstrated a quick release with enough juice to layer throws over the middle of the field.

The bottom line from Edwards' North Carolina debut is that these types of performances can get you by in a year when the program is looking to take a step forward as a football team, regardless of the controversy off the field. Edwards could have some good performances this season, and he may even lead the Tar Heels to some big wins. Until then, let's expect continued efficiency and improved consistency from the quarterback, and everything else will follow.