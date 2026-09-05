How Week 1 Could Determine UNC's Early ACC Football Standing

The North Carolina Tar Heels are off this weekend as they get an early bye week following their venture to Dublin, Ireland. The program started the year with a signature win for head coach Bill Belichick, even amid controversy that took over the airwaves this week.

North Carolina will be spending the weekend watching from afar as they look on at the rest of the ACC and their respective matchups. Getting an off week for the first full weekend of college football provides an opportunity for the Tar Heels to get a peek into their standing amongst their rivals in the ACC.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; The North Carolina Tar Heels huddle in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Week 1 Shapes Up Tar Heels' Chances in ACC

No. 7 Miami, the consensus favorite to win the ACC, traveled to Stanford to kick off their conference play and dominated, as expected. Last week, Virginia and arch-rival NC State faced off in a Week 0 bout that turned into a slaughterhouse against the Wolfpack, 34-8. Stanford won their opening game in a close contest, while Florida State crept by against New Mexico State, 34-17.

Sep 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) reacts towards the stands after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The overreaction many will have from Week 0 is that the Cavaliers will be a tough outing the week before Thanksgiving, while Tar Heels fans are salivating over the possibility of beating NC State for the first time in six years.

On Saturday, the following matchups will take place for the Tar Heels to watch closely, even at this time of year: New Hampshire at Syracuse; Miami (OH) at Pittsburgh; Boston College at Cincinnati; Tulane at Duke; Clemson at LSU; VMI at Virginia Tech; UCLA at California; Louisville vs. Ole Miss; and SMU at Florida State.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney encourages his players stretching during practice in the at the Allen N. Reeves Sports Complex in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, August 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Opportunities Will Arise for Tar Heels This Fall

North Carolina faces Clemson in two weeks, while Louisville looms in November. These matchups look more enticing as the Tar Heels continue to show improvement over last season. I feel confident about Billy Edwards' ability as a game manager and the flashes from the defensive front that could allow UNC football to surprise the ACC in some manner this fall.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the point of looking closely at these games is to gain a better understanding of what the rest of the conference has this year. Teams are always changing, and the preseason polls have little meaning as the season progresses (I would argue they have no meaning now, but that is an argument for another time).

North Carolina has the talent to reach a bowl game this winter. Seeing how their opponents compete this weekend offers a glimpse, not the total package, of what they are heading into when conference play begins in Death Valley in two weeks.