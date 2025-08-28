All Tar Heels

3 Gio Lopez Quotes Ahead of TCU Game

Gio Lopez will be starting as the signal caller in the season opener.

Jeremiah Artacho

North Carolina Head Coach talking with Gio Lopez
North Carolina Head Coach talking with Gio Lopez / North Carolina Athletics (@giolopez.7)
Gio Lopez has an outstanding season as South Alabama the team's quarterback. Now, one season later, he is named as the starting quarterback for head coach and eight-time Super Bowl champion, Bill Belichick. Lopez was the quarterback representative at this year's ACC Kickoff, and even then, it felt like he was the presumed signal caller. Now the news is official and the decision has been made.

There has been a lot of change for Lopez in the last year and some change, going from the Sun Belt Conference, respectively, to the Atlantic Coast Conference and playing for a legendary coach who managed quarterback Tom Brady with the New England Patriots.

UNC quarterback Gio Lopez will start for the Tar Heels in Week 1 against TCU. / Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether or not Lopez needs adjusting during an actual game remains to be seen, but not for long with the first game four days away — four.

A highly anticipated game has led to a huge media attention, as there will surely be plenty of media members following the game's conclusion, seeking out questions to ask Coach Belichick. The publicity this contest has received has caught the eye of many, and the 73-year-old has a lot to do with it.

Here, Lopez talks about his opportunity to be the starting quarterback, his conversation with Coach Belichick and playing in game-like environments.

UNC quarterback Gio Lopez
North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez dropping back to pass at practice at the Koman Practice Complex on Aug. 2, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI

On the Opportunity to Start in Season Opener

  • "Kind of just found out, too. We were all preparing every day — Max, Bryce, Tori — everybody was competing as a team and trying to put ourselves in the best situation. It worked out for me, and I’m just thankful for the opportunity."
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On His Conversation with Bill Belichick on Becoming the Starting Quarterback

  • "Of course. I’m super thankful for the opportunity. Coach told me a little before, just that I’d looked good in camp and was going to take the reins of the offense. Talking to my dad, I said, “Man, I’m Coach Belichick’s first starting quarterback in college.” It’s a great opportunity."

On How the Team Simulates Game-Like Environments

  • "We had scrimmages in the stadium during camp and went through game-based simulations — halftime, the start of the game, the fourth quarter. For me, it was exciting because I haven’t played there before, but Coach Belichick’s done a great job preparing us."

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.