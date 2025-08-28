3 Gio Lopez Quotes Ahead of TCU Game
Gio Lopez has an outstanding season as South Alabama the team's quarterback. Now, one season later, he is named as the starting quarterback for head coach and eight-time Super Bowl champion, Bill Belichick. Lopez was the quarterback representative at this year's ACC Kickoff, and even then, it felt like he was the presumed signal caller. Now the news is official and the decision has been made.
There has been a lot of change for Lopez in the last year and some change, going from the Sun Belt Conference, respectively, to the Atlantic Coast Conference and playing for a legendary coach who managed quarterback Tom Brady with the New England Patriots.
Whether or not Lopez needs adjusting during an actual game remains to be seen, but not for long with the first game four days away — four.
A highly anticipated game has led to a huge media attention, as there will surely be plenty of media members following the game's conclusion, seeking out questions to ask Coach Belichick. The publicity this contest has received has caught the eye of many, and the 73-year-old has a lot to do with it.
Here, Lopez talks about his opportunity to be the starting quarterback, his conversation with Coach Belichick and playing in game-like environments.
On the Opportunity to Start in Season Opener
- "Kind of just found out, too. We were all preparing every day — Max, Bryce, Tori — everybody was competing as a team and trying to put ourselves in the best situation. It worked out for me, and I’m just thankful for the opportunity."
On His Conversation with Bill Belichick on Becoming the Starting Quarterback
- "Of course. I’m super thankful for the opportunity. Coach told me a little before, just that I’d looked good in camp and was going to take the reins of the offense. Talking to my dad, I said, “Man, I’m Coach Belichick’s first starting quarterback in college.” It’s a great opportunity."
On How the Team Simulates Game-Like Environments
- "We had scrimmages in the stadium during camp and went through game-based simulations — halftime, the start of the game, the fourth quarter. For me, it was exciting because I haven’t played there before, but Coach Belichick’s done a great job preparing us."
