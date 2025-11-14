UNC Receives Encouraging Injury Update Before Showdown With Wake Forest
Before a big road game against in-state rival Wake Forest, North Carolina received a major boost of confidence in its injury report.
Star cornerback Thaddeus Dixon was upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game after missing the last four games with an injury suffered in the first half against Clemson on Oct. 4. According to the ACC, a questionable designation means Dixon is uncertain to play and has less than a 50% chance of participating.
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick announced during his press conference on Monday that Dixon was day-to-day.
- “He's day to day,” Belichick said during his weekly presser on Tuesday. "He's closer than he was today he was yesterday. We'll go out there and see how it goes.”
UNC added Dixon through the transfer portal in January, signing him as the top-rated portal prospect of the offseason, according to the Rivals Industry rankings. Since arriving on campus, the Los Angeles-area native has been a key player for the defense.
Often considered the only player on the roster likely to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Dixon started at cornerback for North Carolina in the season’s first five games. He recorded 14 tackles and three pass deflections in that span. Dixon posted a 72.7 Pro Football Focus pass coverage grade, second among Tar Heels defensive backs and just 0.1 behind safety Gavin Gibson, who led the team at 72.8.
Defensive back Kaleb Cost was listed as questionable as well.
North Carolina
Out for UNC
- DB #17 Peyton Waters
- LB #28 Chinedu Onyeagoro
- LB #30 Evan Bennett
- LB #33 Tyler Houser
- FB #33 Henry Martello
- OL #51 Peter Pesansky
- OL #53 Christo Kelly
- OL #68 Aidan Banfield
- OL #69 Chad Lindberg
- DL #84 Laderion Williams
- DL #86 Kamarion Thomas
- TE #87 Cort Halsey
- TE #88 Deems May
Questionable for UNC
- DB #1 Thaddeus Dixon
- DB #21 Kaleb Cost
Wake Forest
Out for Wake Forest
- DB #4 Sascha Garcia
- DB #6 Rushaun Tongue
- WR #7 Micah Mays Jr.
- DB #13 Ashaad Williams
- DB #14 Braxton Winston III
- QB #15 Elijiah Oehlke
- RB #28 David Egbe
- WR #44 Wesley Stroebel
- LB #51 Luke White
- OL #52 Uber Ajongo
- OL #74 Nathan Pahanich
- WR #88 Ian VerSteeg
- DL #93 Josh Harrison
- DL #95 Brandon Smiley
- P #98 Rohan Macneill
Questionable for Wake Forest
- WR #10 Chris Barnes
Probable for Wake Forest
- TE #25 Harry Lodge
- OL #65 Clinton Richard
For ACC league games this football season, availability reports are required to be submitted two nights before a game, the night before a game, and then two hours before the game’s scheduled kickoff time.
For basketball and baseball games during those upcoming seasons, the ACC is requiring availability reports to be turned in the night before a game, and then two hours before the game’s scheduled tip-off time.
