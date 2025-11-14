All Tar Heels

UNC Receives Encouraging Injury Update Before Showdown With Wake Forest

A key player on the defensive side of the ball could be making his return.

Grant Chachere

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick / Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI
In this story:

Before a big road game against in-state rival Wake Forest, North Carolina received a major boost of confidence in its injury report.

Star cornerback Thaddeus Dixon was upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game after missing the last four games with an injury suffered in the first half against Clemson on Oct. 4. According to the ACC, a questionable designation means Dixon is uncertain to play and has less than a 50% chance of participating.

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick announced during his press conference on Monday that Dixon was day-to-day.

UNC
CB Thaddeus Dixon / Grant Chachere, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
  • “He's day to day,” Belichick said during his weekly presser on Tuesday. "He's closer than he was today he was yesterday. We'll go out there and see how it goes.”

UNC added Dixon through the transfer portal in January, signing him as the top-rated portal prospect of the offseason, according to the Rivals Industry rankings. Since arriving on campus, the Los Angeles-area native has been a key player for the defense.

Often considered the only player on the roster likely to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Dixon started at cornerback for North Carolina in the season’s first five games. He recorded 14 tackles and three pass deflections in that span. Dixon posted a 72.7 Pro Football Focus pass coverage grade, second among Tar Heels defensive backs and just 0.1 behind safety Gavin Gibson, who led the team at 72.8.

Defensive back Kaleb Cost was listed as questionable as well.

Sep 7, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) reacts in the 1st quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina

Out for UNC

UNC
North Carolina offensive lineman Chad Lindbergh (Sept. 15, 2025) / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
  • DB #17 Peyton Waters
  • LB #28 Chinedu Onyeagoro
  • LB #30 Evan Bennett
  • LB #33 Tyler Houser
  • FB #33 Henry Martello
  • OL #51 Peter Pesansky
  • OL #53 Christo Kelly
  • OL #68 Aidan Banfield
  • OL #69 Chad Lindberg
  • DL #84 Laderion Williams
  • DL #86 Kamarion Thomas
  • TE #87 Cort Halsey
  • TE #88 Deems May

Questionable for UNC

UNC
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) reacts after intercepting a pass in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • DB #1 Thaddeus Dixon
  • DB #21 Kaleb Cost

Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacon
Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert speaks to the media after deafening the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Out for Wake Forest

  • DB #4 Sascha Garcia
  • DB #6 Rushaun Tongue
  • WR #7 Micah Mays Jr.
  • DB #13 Ashaad Williams
  • DB #14 Braxton Winston III
  • QB #15 Elijiah Oehlke
  • RB #28 David Egbe
  • WR #44 Wesley Stroebel
  • LB #51 Luke White
  • OL #52 Uber Ajongo
  • OL #74 Nathan Pahanich
  • WR #88 Ian VerSteeg
  • DL #93 Josh Harrison
  • DL #95 Brandon Smiley
  • P #98 Rohan Macneill

Questionable for Wake Forest

Wake Fores
Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Chris Barnes (10) runs for a touchdown after the catch during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
  • WR #10 Chris Barnes

Probable for Wake Forest

  • TE #25 Harry Lodge
  • OL #65 Clinton Richard
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

For ACC league games this football season, availability reports are required to be submitted two nights before a game, the night before a game, and then two hours before the game’s scheduled kickoff time.

For basketball and baseball games during those upcoming seasons, the ACC is requiring availability reports to be turned in the night before a game, and then two hours before the game’s scheduled tip-off time.

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.