Star UNC Defensive Back Injured, Timeline For Return Uncertain
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — If you thought the bad publicity surrounding North Carolina was damaging, it just got worse with a crucial blow to the heart of the defense.
Senior cornerback Thaddeus Dixon will be out for a significant amount of time with an injury. He was hurt late in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Clemson after intercepting a pass that was later overturned on review.
Dixon dove for the football, landing on his left arm before getting up to celebrate. However, he appeared to aggravate an injury in his leg and began to hobble before sitting on the sideline. He did not return to the game.
How Significant is the Injury?
UNC added Dixon through the transfer portal in January, signing him as the top-rated portal prospect of the offseason, according to the Rivals Industry rankings. Since arriving on campus, the Los Angeles-area native has been a key player for the defense.
Often considered the only player on the roster likely to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Dixon started at cornerback for North Carolina in the season’s first five games. He recorded 14 tackles and three pass deflections in that span. Dixon posted a 72.7 Pro Football Focus pass coverage grade, second among Tar Heels defensive backs and just 0.1 behind safety Gavin Gibson, who led the team at 72.8.
Dixon spent his first two college seasons at Long Beach City College before transferring to Washington, where he played under Steve Belichick, now UNC’s defensive coordinator. Last season, Dixon was a key contributor on a Huskies defense that finished No. 2 nationally against the pass in 2024.
In his two seasons in Seattle, Dixon had 69 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, 16 pass breakups and a forced fumble. He also started for the Washington team that finished as national runner-up in 2023.
He played in 27 of Washington’s 28 games during his two seasons with the team. According to PFF, Dixon led the 2024 Washington defense in pass breakups with 10.
Becuase of his playmaking abilities in big games, his presence will be missed for the amount of time he will be out.
Dixon isn’t the Only Shakeup On UNC’s DB Room
There were no other reports of players, specifically defensive backs, sustaining injuries. However, North Carolina defensive backs coach Armond Hawkins has been suspended by the program, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Feldman reported the allegations involve providing extra benefits, including sideline passes for family members, a privilege not extended to all players on the roster.
