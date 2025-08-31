It Takes Two: What Will UNC's Final Record Will Be?
After a long year, football has returned to the town of Chapel Hill as North Carolina will take on TCU in one of the program's most anticipated home openers of all time.
In anticipation of the season starting up, my North Carolina Tar Heels On SI associate beat writer Jeremiah Artacho and I predicted how the Heels will finish the season.
Grant: 8-4
It’s hard to see the Tar Heels having the same or worse than the 6-7 season they had the year before. However, given how unpredictable the ACC is, I think that this team might lose a game or two that it shouldn’t lose.
I like Gio Lopez at quarterback because he’s a gamer. He is deadly accurate, unafraid to push the ball downfield and dangerous when given space to scramble. His teammates seem to love him, even giving him the nickname “Magic Johnson” for his playmaking ability. No pressure, kid.
While the offensive line is dealing with some health issues, I think it’s one of the best in the conference when it is healthy, especially when it includes Austin Blaske – who will be out for the first month of the season by the way – along with transfers Christo Kelly (Holy Cross) and Daniel King (Troy). Kelly and King were both All-Conference selections and team captains at their respective schools.
Also, I think this defense will be improved as three of its projected starters have experience playing in the College Football Playoff. On top of that, most of its starters have starting experience and excelled at their previous schools.
On top of that, one of the game’s best player developers and defensive strategists is on North Carolina’s sideline. That man is Bill Belichick, and that speaks for itself.
I am concerned about the lack of returning production at running back and wide receiver. Some of the players on the roster show promise, but potential remains hypothetical until proven.
Replacing an All-American talent like Omarion Hampton, the team’s leading rusher who also ranked second in receptions (38) and third in receiving yards (373), will not be easy. The Tar Heels also lost reliable pass catchers in JJ Jones, John Copenhaver and Bryson Nesbit.
North Carolina looks like an 8-4 team. The schedule is favorable overall, but matchups with TCU, Clemson and Duke will be tough. The Tar Heels also face potential trap games, the most notable being at Syracuse inside the JMA Wireless Dome.
Jeremiah: 9-3
Since UNC hired Bill Belichick last December to be the next head coach of the program, I have been high on the Tar Heels doing much better than the 6-7 record it concluded with at the end of the 2024 campaign.
Why am I so high on Coach Belichick even though he does not have any collegiate experience? Well, as we all know (I assume), his NFL experience speaks for itself; his football knowledge is rich at the age of 73 years old.
However, at the same time, I understand the college game and the NFL game are drastically different in terms of the kinds of players he is dealing with — much younger, and to put it simply, not as developed as those at the pro level.
All things considered, my prediction for UNC's record by the end of Coach Belichick's first season will stand at 9-3, including losses to Clemson at home, and against Syracuse as well as Wake Forest on the road. At last, this is the year North Carolina has a chance at beating its foe in Raleigh, the NC State Wolfpack.
I see the Tar Heels having a much better season and one of their best in recent years, courtesy of an eight-time Super Bowl champion.
