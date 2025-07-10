EXCLUSIVE: Eli Rickell Shuts Down His North Carolina Recruitment
Eli Rickell is ready to shut down his recruitment. He recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to talk more in depth about his Tar Heels commitment and more.
"It feels great to be a North Carolina Commit. I have always been a fan of the team. My Mom went to school at UNC, so it was a very special moment when I committed. I am very excited to be a part of such a special program. Playing for Coach Belichick is something I never imagined doing. I am very excited to grow as a player and learn from him," the Tar Heels commit stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his commitment.
The recruit then jumped into conversation about where he believes the Tar Heels stand in the 2026 class.
"I feel like the recruitment class has gone great. Whenever I check 247Sports we are always rated very high in the country. I feel like the program is offering great development with such a highly experienced staff along with UNC having great opportunities in the classroom."
The talented recruit has caught up with many of the other commits.
"Cooper McCutchan, Mason Wilhelm, and Travis Burgess were all on my OV, and I really enjoyed getting to know them. I played Travis freshman year on JV, so I have seen him compete. He had great sportsmanship, and I really look forward to blocking for him."
Will the talented prospect be searching for new commits?
"I’ve met a lot of great people throughout the recruitment process and I have been encouraging guys to answer the call."
The talented recruit confirmed to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI that he is locked in.
"I have locked down my recruitment and I do not plan on visiting any more schools. I am very content with my decision to commit to UNC. Now I am focusing on the upcoming season. Our Head Coach does a great job of making senior year special and I am very excited to get to play one last year with the guys I’ve grown up with."
He left the Tar Heel fan base a message to end the article.
"Go Tar Heels! I cant wait to get up to campus for the home games this year."
