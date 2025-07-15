EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Tar Heels Commit Nick Fiumara
The North Carolina Tar Heels have many stars who are committed to them, including Nick Fiumara. Fiumara is one of the better commits in the class on the field, but what type of person is he off the field? He caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail his life outside of football, even though the game of football holds a special place in his heart.
"My faith is very important to me. Without God, I am nothing. My brothers and I went to a Catholic school where our Mom was a teacher and later a principal. Faith has always been a huge priority in my family. My family is also very important to me. I spend a lot of time with both of my brothers, mostly training. I try to give back to my community as much as I can. My family helps coordinate the Kids PMC bike ride to help raise money for cancer research. I also have been on multiple service trips."
The talented prospect stated he don't have many hobbies. He detailed more with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"I don’t have many hobbies to be completely honest. I am very detail-oriented. I have dedicated my whole life to playing football, so everything I do has a purpose. I spend most of my days training or preparing for the next day of training. I do like to fish whenever I can. This is something that my brothers, my dad, and I share, as well as a love for football."
He is interested in many things, including growing as a person.
"I am interested in growing as a person every day, whether that be as a football player, a man of God, or as a person in general. I never want to waste a day not being productive in some way. I always need to find something to do."
He has a favorite artist, which is a very popular artist in the Country music scene.
"I like all types of music, but my favorite artist is Zach Bryan. My family and I have been listening to him for a few years now, and we all share a common liking for his music. Last summer, my parents, my older brother, and I all went to a Zach Bryan concert at Gillette Stadium. It was my first concert so it was a pretty cool experience to have, especially with my older brother."
The talented prospect has a plan to major in a very particular category when it comes to school.
"I am planning to major in Business, possibly with a focus on commercial real estate."
