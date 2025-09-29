Three Key Commits North Carolina Flipped During Recruiting Battle
The North Carolina Tar Heels continue to do their job when it comes to the recruiting class of 2026, as they have landed a total of 37 commitments, but they flipped a good portion of that compared to other schools, as they were flipping players left and right.
Here are the three players who flipped and are the biggest impact in my opinion for the North Carolina Tar Heels and their 2026 recruiting class.
Three Flips North Carolina Had Worth Noting
Carson Sneed - Flipped From Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers landed multiple different targets over the North Carolina Tar Heels, so it was only right for the North Carolina Tar Heels to repay the favor that stung for quite some time. They flipped multiple Tennessee players, but arguably their best flip comes from the Tennessee Volunteers and the state.
That prospect is Carson Sneed from the state of Tennessee, as he currently plays high school football in the state of Tennessee. He attends Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. He plays tight end and is the brother of current North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Dayton Sneed, who was a former Vols wide receiver before transferring during the Spring portal.
Jakob Weatherspoon - Flipped From Ohio State
Weatherspoon is a safety prospect from the state of Ohio who flipped from the Ohio State Buckeyes. Flipping a team away from the national champions is already hard enough, but when you add in the home factor the things it makes it even tougher, which makes this one even more intriguing than the majority of the commitments that they landed in total as they were able to win this prospect away from a team that just went all the way and won the title. Weatherspoon is a great prospect with a lot to like. I anticipate him to be one to know for a very long time moving forward.
JB Shabazz - Flipped from Tennessee
Shabazz is another prospect who flipped from the Tennessee Volunteers. He flipped following a commitment that only lasted a couple of months, as he committed to the Vols over multiple teams, but the Tar Heels weren't as prominent in the picture then.
He is a 6-foot-7 offensive tackle with a lot to like. This was a huge one for the Tar Heels, but they already have a stacked offensive line. The only thing this does is put a cherry on top, as he is arguably the best tackle in their class.
