UNC Still Pushing for Miami Commit Amid Recruiting Battle

Caleb Sisk

Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes helmet sits on a cooler in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lewis-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes helmet sits on a cooler in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lewis-Imagn Images / Andy Lewis-Imagn Images
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the better teams when it comes to the recruiting scene, as they have been looking to land the best of the best in the 2027 class.

They have already landed two commitments. They have also landed 37 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but there is more work to be done in the 2027 class, and it starts with a handful of different prospects that they have been targeting. One of the prospects that they have been targeting is Kenton Dopson.

Dopson is one of the better cornerback prospects in the state of Florida, as he attends Miami Norland High School in the city of Miami, Florida. He holds offers from many different schools, but there are multiple schools that continue to show him that they want him to be a part of their team.

This includes the team he is committed to, which is the Miami Hurricanes. He caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail everything needed in the information factor around the recruitment he has.

Miami Commit Details North Carolina Recruitment

  • "North Carolina is doing great, just a great job of detailing the program and plan for me," said the talented prospect when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his North Carolina Tar Heels offer and how they are doing at this time in his recruitment.

Who has been speaking to the North Carolina Tar Heels target from the North Carolina Tar Heels staff? He provided more of an insight when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.

Miam
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after the game against the Florida Gators at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
  • "A few different coaches and staffers, someone every other day."

He then went into detail about the chances of him visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels again. Here is what he had to say.

Miami Hurricane
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown (6) carries the football against Florida Gators defensive back Cormani McClain (25) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
  • "I wouldn't mind getting back up there for another visit, just all depends on my dad."

Which schools have been standing out to the 2027 prospect? He provided two schools that have been doing an excellent job and setting the pace thus far, as there is always time for this to change.

Miam
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) defensive back Keionte Scott (0) after sacking Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (not pictured) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
  • "Mainly Miami (Home, dream school) and UNC (depth chart, plan, etc) right now. Several other schools continue to reach out, but those 2 for sure.

Is there anything that the North Carolina Tar Heels need to do to improve their rankings? Here is what he had to say.

Miam
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) reacts after carrying the football against the Florida Gators during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
  • "Not sure, just continue what they are doing."

