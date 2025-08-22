3 Quotes from Redshirt-Freshman Wide Receiver Alex Taylor
Alex Taylor, the redshirt-freshman wide receiver from Greensboro, North Carolina, spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon and shared his thoughts on the upcoming season, starring Head Coach Bill Belichick, who has changed the culture both inside and outside the locker room. Taylor attended Grimsley High School, a school known for being one of the best in football in North Carolina.
Here are some details about Taylor's career at Grimsley High School, per GoHeels:
"An early enrollee who is a four-star prospect ranked as the nation’s 38th-best wide receiver and the No. 4 player in North Carolina by Rivals • A two-time all-state, three-time all-conference and two-time all-area performer • Tallied 175 receptions for 2,825 yards and 33 TDs over his four-year prep career •
Also had three INTs and a forced fumble on defense • Notched 63 receptions for 1,067 yards and 14 TDs as a senior • Caught 65 passes for 1,034 yards and 12 TDs as a junior • Posted 44 receptions for 682 yards and seven TDs as a sophomore • Added three receptions for 42 yards as a freshman • Also played basketball • A member of the Deca Club and the Spanish Honors Society • Coached by Darryl Brown."
Taylor's career in playing under Head Coach Darryl Brown saw him with outstanding season performances, especially his senior year, tallying 14 touchdowns in the process. Coach Belichick in the staff are in search of wide receivers to (presumably) start alongside sophomore Jordan Shipp and redshirt-senior Kobe Paysour.
In total last season, the Tar Heels made 18 receiving touchdowns, and in part was due to former running back Omarion Hampton's ability to get the ball rolling on the ground, becoming the go-to weapon on the offensive end. Fortunately for Taylor, along with the rest of the receiving corps under Garrick McGee, Coach Belichick has great player development. A few, for example, are Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Troy Brown, Stanley Morgan, and Wes Welker.
The North Carolina Tar Heels are so close to finally stepping out on the gridiron for the first game of the season against TCU on Labor Day. Then, the environment will be one never seen before, with Chapel Thrill Game Day becoming a part of the mix. TCU and Head Coach Sonny Dykes are not going to be an easy matchup either. Quarterback Josh Hoover is coming off a near 4,000-yard campaign and will be looking to replicate those numbers, if not do more.
Without further ado, here are three quotes that stood out during Alex Taylor's press conference on Wednesday.
On Who Stepped up in the Wide Receiver Room with J.J. Jones’ Absence
"We're a young group, so Coach McGee knew that coming in. He told us we were going to have to make plays early, so really everybody's just been making plays and taking the most of our opportunity. That's really just everybody stepping up and getting better each day."
On Lessons Learned during First Year in Chapel Hill
"One thing I learned is just be patient. At least for time, we can do some drop-ins. I know we get a lot to show after last year, so it's kind of a motivation factor for me just to show what I can do. Take your time, learn what you can from the older guys. Like you said, we had guys like JJ last year, and I learned a lot from them.
So, just really building off that and showing the younger guys now what I can do. I feel like some of my strengths are catching, making saves, looking to keep the ball so we can turn the river. Just try to have a little angle on it and get some on my way."
On Gio Lopez’s Game and Experience Running Routes with Him
" I just try to put him in the best situation I can. Find the holes in the defense, see if he wants to give me a little check, read the coverages. I'm used to left-handed quarterbacks — in high school I played with Ryan Stevens — so I'm used to that left-hand ball. We've been throwing in the offseason as a group, so I kind of got used to catching from him and seeing what he likes."
