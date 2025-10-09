UNC's Defense: Lackluster Performances Against Power 4 Offenses
The UNC football program has not had the best experiences when playing against Power 4 conferences during the 2025 season.
Head coach Bill Belichick has a record of 2-3 through his first five games at the college ranks — outmatched by the likes of TCU's Sonny Dykes, UCF's Scott Frost and Clemson's Dabo Swinney — all who managed to lead their team commanding wins, with each game being similar to one another. UNC's two wins have come against the Charlotte 49ers and the Richmond Spiders, with North Carolina scoring 61 points total.
North Carolina, after facing the Horned Frogs, Knights and Tigers, have been outscored 120-33 — struggling to find any offense or even make the game competitive — not even for a moment.
Here, we will dive further into the offensive numbers by UNC's opponents in each of its losses.
TCU Horned Frogs
Passing
- Quarterback Josh Hoover: 27/36, 284 yards, two touchdowns and one interception
Rushing
- Kevorian Barnes: 11 carries, 113 yards and one touchdown
- Nate Palmer: seven carries, 61 yards
- Trent Battle: one carry, 28 yards
- Jeremy Payne: seven carries, 28 yards
Receiving
- Jordan Dwyer: nine receptions, 136 yards, one touchdown
- DJ Rogers: five receptions, 43 yards, one touchdown
- Joseph Manjack IV: two receptions, 24 yards
- Kevorian Barnes: three receptions, 21 yards
- Chase Curtis: one reception, 20 yard
- Eric McAlister: three receptions, 20 yards
- Jeremy Payne: three receptions, 16 yards
- Jordyn Bailey: one reception, four yards
Hoover had a field day against the Tar Heels and had no challenge in finding targets inside Kenan Memorial Stadium on opening night, and nationally televised.
Dykes and the staff completely outworked Belichick and dominated from the beginning — along with forcing turnovers on the defensive end, too. UNC's Andrew Simpson had a total of 11 tackles, seven of which were SOLO. Khmori House and Kaleb Cost had seven and six, respectively.
UCF Knights
Passing
- Tayven Jackson: 25/32, 223 yards, one touchdown
Rushing
- Tayven Jackson: 10 carries, 66 yards, one touchdown
- Myles Montgomery: 12 carries, 35 yards, one touchdown
- Jacurri Brown: four carries, 31 yards
- Jaden Nixon: five carries, 10 yards, one touchdown
- Duane Thomas Jr.: two carries, three yards
Receiving
- Dylan Wade: five receptions, 47 yards
- Jaden Nixon: four receptions, 41 yards
- Marcus Burke: two receptions, 35 yards
- Duane Thomas Jr. five receptions, 31 yards
- Kylan Fox: two receptions, 28 yards, one touchdown
- DJ Black: three receptions, 19 yards
- Chris Domercant: one reception, 15 yards
- Waden Charles: one reception, six yards
- Myles Montgomery: two receptions, one yard
Will Hardy led this game in tackles for North Carolina with 8, seven being SOLO. Cost and Simpson had seven and six tackles each, respectively. Gavin Gibson and House had six and four tackles of their own. The Knights' offense was running smoothly all game with little resistance applied by UNC. Frost and his staff defeated the Tar Heels with ease. UCF's drive that led to a score before halftime sums up the kind of game UNC had on the defensive end.
Clemson Tigers
Passing
- Cade Klubnik: 22/24, 254 yards, four touchdowns
- Antonio Williams: 1/1, 75 yards and one touchdown
- Christopher Vizzina: 6/11, 39 yards
- Trent Pearman: 1/3, 31 yards
Rushing
- Adam Randall: eight carries, 30 yards
- Gideon Davidson: seven carries, 25 yards
- Keith Adams Jr. three carries, 20 ayrds
- David Eziomume: three carries, 14 yards
- Peter Woods: one carry, three yards
- Christopher Vizzina: two carries, two yards
- Trent Pearman: two carries, one yard
Receiving
- T.J. Moore: five receptions, 108 yards, one touchdown
- Adam Randall: four receptions, 73 yards, two touchdowns
- Christian Bentancur: two receptions, 53 yards, two touchdowns
- Bryant Wesco Jr.: two receptions, 42 yards
- Antonio Williams: five receptions, 37 yards
- Clark Sanderson: one reception, 31 yards
- Tristan Smith: three receptions, 29 yards
- Josh Sapp: one reception, nine yards
- Tyler Brown: two receptions, nine yards
- Cole Turner: one reception, seven yards
- David Eziomume: one reception, seven yards
This game for UNC against Clemson was no different than the first two contests mentioned above — simply sloppy and not enough talent to take down the Tigers, even if it took place in Chapel Hill. The home field advantage has not changed the outcome for UNC when squaring off Power 4 conferences. For example, the absolute first play of the game for Clemson was a trick play that ended up as a touchdown — not even three minutes in and UNC gave up points — no pressure whatsoever.
House had seven tackles, the most for UNC that day, followed by Jaiden Patterson and Marcus Allen, who had six and five each, respectively. CJ Mims and Greg Smith contributed with five and four tackles.
The numbers speak for itself: UNC is not good at defense... at all. And the results will continue to be the same for the next seven games if there are no adjustments made. Defensive coordinator Steve Belichick has yet to find a groove within his defensive squad, after a season where his former school, Washington, had one of the best defenses in all of college football last year.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!