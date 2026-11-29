This football season has not been without major highs and lows for Tar Heels fans.

Looking back at this season for North Carolina, there's a very real argument to be made that the Tar Heels were a handful of plays away from a drastically different season. But that's not how sports work, right?

North Carolina may have been close in theory to a surprisingly successful season, but were unable to make the plays necessary to make it happen.

Optimism and Excitement

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Travis Burgess (3) passes the ball under pressure from Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Donavon Platt (2) during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, this season has many reasons to end with optimism and excitement, as the last two matchups we've seen from North Carolina have delivered promising moments, mostly radiating from the quarterback position.

It's always exciting for any program when there is true belief that they have found their future quarterback. It's even more exciting when that player is a freshman talent. There may be a little frustration considering he was sitting on the bench all season, but when focusing on the future, it looks bright for the Tar Heels.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Travis Burgess has delivered exceptional results in his first two starts, despite an ugly overall result against Virginia a week ago. His second start against NC State was the best yet, as he tallied 373 yards and 3 touchdowns, leading North Carolina to a win over their rivals in the regular-season finale, giving Carolina its first Bowl game appearance under Bill Belichick.

Bill Belichick Expected To Return

Nov 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with his players after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Bill Belichick, the latest news coming from Chapel Hill is positive surrounding his return to the team for the 2027 season. With Belichick expected to return, you have to imagine it makes it more appealing for Burgess to return for his sophomore season, plus many others on the roster, such as Jordan Shipp. Retaining key pieces will be crucial for this Carolina team if they want to have any chance at continually improving into next season.

This team looked much improved this season, even if they do end the season with only six wins. When you look past the record and look at how this team actually played on a game-by-game basis compared to what we saw a year ago, it's easy to understand there was improvement.

With North Carolina now set to go bowling, they'll turn their attention to the final game of the season in hopes they can end on a high note, heading into an offseason that's sure to bring a ton of excitement.