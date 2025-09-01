Gameday Notes: Interesting Facts About the Carolina-TCU Matchup
Quick Notes about UNC
- The game against TCU marks Bill Belichick’s collegiate coaching debut. Belichick has never coached at the college level, either as an assistant or a head coach. He won six Super Bowls as head coach of the New England Patriots, but you probably already knew that.
- Belichick is the 40th coach in program history, the 12th to lead the program since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference in 1953.
- With the coaching transition, the 2025 Carolina Football coaching staff features more 240 years of combined NFL experience.
- The 2025 roster features 38 returners and 70 newcomers, including 40 transfers and 30 true freshmen.
Quick Notes About TCU
- Sonny Dykes enters year four as the head coach at TCU, previously reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2022.
- A year ago, TCU finished the campaign with a 9-4 mark (6-3 Big 12), ending the season on a four- game winning streak.
- The Horned Frogs return starting quarterback Josh Hoover, an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2024, who set TCU’s single-season passing record with 3,949 yards.
- This year’s matchup begins a two-game series between the programs, with next year’s game taking place at the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic, in Dublin, Ireland.
- Since 2000, TCU has compiled a 220-95 record, won seven conference championships — including titles in the WAC, Conference USA, Mountain West (four), and Big 12 — and appeared in four BCS/New Year’s Six bowls. The program also reached the national title game in 2022 and has posted ten 11-win seasons, compared to just one for North Carolina in that span.
- TCU is only one of a handful of teams to have participated in all six major bowl games which includes the likes of Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee.
The Last Time UNC Played TCU
- North Carolina defeated TCU 31-10 on Oct. 4, 1997. If you want to know how long ago that was, the ACC had nine teams in it and TCU was in its second year of being in the WAC after the dissolution of the Southwest Conference.
- The Tar Heels outgained the Horned Frogs 477 to 207.
- Quarterback Chris Keldorf passed for a school-record 415 passing yards and tossed three touchdown passes to three different receivers: L.C. Stevens (five catches for 80 catches), Octavus Barnes (three catches for 77 yards) and Algee Crumpler (two catches for 47 yards).
- Carolina went on to finish the season 11-1 and its only loss was suffered at the hands of the eventual national runner-up Florida State. Had the Tar Heels won, they would have won the ACC and maybe played for a national title.
- TCU, on the other hand, finished the season 1-10 with its only win coming against SMU in the final game of the season. That would be the last time the Horned Frogs would be a bottom-feeder. They would eventually become giant-killers, and eventually, giants themselves.
Belichick and Dykes Share Many Similarities
- Belichick’s father, Steve, was a longtime collegiate assistant coach, most notably spending 33 years at Navy from 1956 to 1989. He also coached at North Carolina earlier in his career. Belichick’s sons have followed him into the profession. Stephen Belichick is currently the defensive coordinator, while Brian Belichick serves as safeties coach at North Carolina.
- TCU head coach Sonny Dykes also comes from a football family. His father, Spike Dykes, was the legendary head coach at Texas Tech from 1986 to 1999. Sonny’s older brother, Rick, coached at the collegiate level, and his nephew, Casey Petree, is an assistant coach on TCU’s staff.
-When it comes to the types of players they want in their program. Belichick has even coached several players who once played under Dykes, including Wes Welker and Danny Amendola, who were receivers when Dykes was the wide receivers coach at Texas Tech, and Rob Gronkowski, who played for Dykes during his time as offensive coordinator at Arizona from 2007 to 2009.
Notable Celebrities Will Attend Game
- Former UNC legends Michael Jordan, Lawrence Taylor, Peppers and Mia Hamm will attend game.
- Country music stars and North carolina natives Eric Church and Chase Rice will attend as well.
