3 Goals UNC Football Must Accomplish in Final Month

Over the last eight games, we've learned a lot about the North Carolina Tar Heels under head coach Bill Belichick. They’ve overcome investigations, inconsistencies, and hapless moments to steer the ship in the right direction as the program enters its final month of the season.

Many have been impressed by how well the Tar Heels have performed throughout the season. One could argue they could be a one-loss team if a couple more games fell their way, which certainly feels like the case given how they went down to the wire with No. 1 Miami last week.

However, North Carolina still has a few things they must accomplish in the final four games of the season.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowl Eligibility

This was arguably the best-case scenario for the Tar Heels coming into the season, since nobody knew how good or bad the program would be. They severely underestimated the talent they possess, though it isn’t anywhere close to where they want to be.

So many great finds, such as defensive tackle Xavier Lewis, edge rusher Jaylen Harvey, safety Greg Smith, tight end Jelani Thurman, guard Andrew Threatt, and wide receiver Trech Kekahuna , have been exceptional for the Tar Heels.

The addition of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has brought positive results to the offense, and now North Carolina is two wins away from bowl season. Getting a postseason game would be a terrific step forward for Belichick’s team.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opponent Domination

One thing the Tar Heels must accomplish in the final four weeks is a blowout win. I’ll classify at least 10 points as a convincing win down the stretch, though their opponents will be tough.

North Carolina plays UConn on the road this weekend, followed by a game against Louisville, a road trip to Charlottesville against Virginia, and Senior Day against arch-rival NC State. Based on the talent and the way the offense has been playing in recent weeks, I feel a convincing win is on the table for the Tar Heels.

It could come as early as this weekend against the Huskies. Yes, the Tar Heels dominated ETSU earlier in the season, but the main goal is to do it against a Power Four, an Independent, or an ACC opponent.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) with the ball as Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (3), defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (8), and cornerback Xavier Lucas (6) defend in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Establishing the Run

North Carolina is second-to-last in the ACC in rushing yards per game this season, averaging 108.0 yards per game. There have been some flashy moments on the ground with the trio of Benjamin Hall, Demon June, and Jaylen McGill. Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to establish a consistent rushing attack like they wanted to before the season.

Opportunities remain: UConn (139.9 rush YPG allowed), Louisville (142.3 rush YPG allowed), Virginia (160.4 rush YPG allowed), and NC State (131.0 rush YPG allowed) have struggled against the run this season. North Carolina wants to see what they have in their younger backs in June and McGill, who will likely garner attention in the transfer portal. If the Tar Heels find success on the ground, that should be considered a great success for the regular season.