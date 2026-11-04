What We’ve Learned About UNC Football After Eight Games

The college football regular season is entering its final month, but there are still a lot of games to be played. However, at this juncture, we have a good understanding of where many teams are at this stage of the season, and we have learned so much over the last nine weeks.

The North Carolina Tar Heels enter this weekend’s contest against the UConn Huskies at 4-4 following their dramatic defeat to the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes. However, following this game, I feel we have learned a good bit about who the Tar Heels are and what they have become this season after eight games.

North Carolina is consistently in the spotlight because of future NFL Hall of Famer and head coach Bill Belichick, who is in his second season leading the program. He is one of the key reasons for the rapid improvement of the team, as we look at some aspects we’ve learned about the Tar Heels this fall.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC is Well-Coached

The Tar Heels were not a well-coached team last year, with so many factors contributing to the losses and inconsistencies. This season is dramatically different, with improvements on both sides of the ball, specifically on offense under coordinator and play-caller Bobby Petrino. Over the last two games, the Tar Heels have scored at least 30 points or more.

North Carolina has also learned how to win close games and adjust in-game. Belichick has shown that while the roster still has flaws, he is getting the best out of his players, resulting in a .500 record entering an important final month of the regular season. There is an argument that the Tar Heels could be 6-1 and ranked if the fiasco at Clemson and their last two games had gone in a better direction late.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense is Finding Its Groove

The Tar Heels have been struggling to find consistency on offense this season, but the last two games have seen the passing game explode and quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. produce his best two-game stretch of his six-year career in the sport. A lot of this is from Petrino, but the offense itself bolsters impressive talent.

That talent features Mr. Carolina, wide receiver Jordan Shipp; one of the fastest-rising stars at tight end in Jelani Thurman, and a three-deep running back room that provides three-down ability.

With the offense showing improvement in the last few games, they could be heading on the right track to producing a strong finish to the regular season.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) is called for pass interference as Miami (FL) Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) attemtpts to catch a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense Has Been Good Enough

The strength of the Tar Heels is their defense, and that isn’t a shock to anyone considering who the head coach is. It has been evident since Week 0 in Dublin that North Carolina’s defense was going to be able to make the stops and adjustments necessary to keep them in games, allowing the offense multiple opportunities to score points.

So far, finishing games have been an issue in recent weeks, likely due to the injuries suffered in the secondary. However, the depth of the unit, especially amongst this position group, has been impressive.

The last eight games have proven North Carolina’s defense to be a strong group, and that should continue in the final four games of the regular season.