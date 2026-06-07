3 Reasons Why UNC Football Could Have Elite 2026 Defense

North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick enters a scorching second year at Chapel Hill after a disappointing 2025 campaign that saw him win fewer games than he had since his departure from the NFL.

One thing that the future Hall of Fame head coach is known for is his outstanding ability to turn defenses from good to elite in one offseason, regardless of the talent on the roster.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels need a drastic turnaround to have a chance at making a bowl game in 2026, and their defense could be the reason why that happens. Let's look at three reasons why North Carolina's defense could turn into an elite unit this year.

Defensive Front Presents a High Ceiling

Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery (22) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Leroy Jackson (91) during the first quarter at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' defense, again, featured a bend-don't-break mindset that kept them in a handful of games last year. While big plays were allowed on the backend, the defensive front shone with star pass rusher Melkart Abou-Jaoude.

Defensive tackles Leroy Jackson and Isaiah Johnson are expected to be the starters in the middle of the defensive front, as transfer Donovan Hoilette Jr. could become Abou-Jaoude's new pass-rush mate.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

New additions like Hoilette, Penn State's Jaylen Harvey, and true freshmen Vodney Cleveland and Trashawn Ruffin should all see the field plenty this upcoming season. This is a lot of high-ceiling talent, some of which could mean the difference between becoming "just fine" and elite.

Standout Talents at All Three Levels of the Field

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) is tackled after a catch by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

You need standout players to help turn a defense into a great one, and the Tar Heels have some of that ready to go. Again, Abou-Jaoude is the star of this defense after 10.5 sacks and an All-ACC selection last fall. However, he isn't the only standout that will be on the field this fall.

Jackson is expected to become a more complete defender in 2026, while the second level features the addition of All-Patriot League linebacker Peyton Seelmann. The secondary is what intrigues me the most , with cornerback Jaiden Patterson and nickel defender Kaleb Cost making plays in the defensive backfield. I'll also bring up former Pinstripe Bowl MVP Coleman Bryson, who will have an expanded role at safety for the first time in his long career.

The Belichick’s Are Still Great Defensive Minds

ORG XMIT: 2/01/04 -- SUPER BOWL XXXVIII -- Patriots head coach Bill Belichick raises the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl Trophy up during the awards ceremony after Super Bowl XXXVIII as his team defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-29. -- PJSUPER.Photo by Bob Breidenbach | BOB BREIDENBACH/THE PROVIDENCE JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For as long as I can remember, Belichick has been one of the great defensive minds the game has ever seen. He was a key reason for the great Giants defenses that won Super Bowls in the late 1980s and early 1990s, tagged along with defensive coordinator Nick Saban in Cleveland to bolster a stout unit, and then spent much of the 21st century with some incredible defenses for the New England Patriots.

With his son, Steve, in the fold, the Belichick family hasn't lost their mojo yet, at least for now. With another year of experience for all three levels of the defense and acquisitions made at pass rusher, Bill and Steve help turn North Carolina's defense from a bendy-type to a stout and formidable bunch.