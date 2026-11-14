3 UNC Football Players To Watch Against Louisville in Week 11

As North Carolina attempts to reach bowl eligibility, they'll face an interesting Louisville team on the way to their sixth win, as the Tar Heels look to build momentum and gather another important victory late in the season.

Louisville brings an explosive offense into this contest, meaning the Tar Heels will need to match the output to keep pace throughout the game and avoid slipping behind. While several players on the roster could determine the outcome, these three players stand out as the biggest potential influences in Week 11.

Billy Edwards Jr.

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) reacts with tight end Jelani Thurman (45) after a touchdown against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems the biggest storyline for North Carolina this season has been at the quarterback position, as fans have been wondering whether a new signal caller should start under center for the Heels.

Edwards has shown what he can do when everything is clicking, as he did against Miami with his 341-yard, four-touchdown performance. However, consistency still remains one of the biggest issues for Edwards and this team this season, especially as UNC enters the final stretch of their schedule. Many of the games so far have been determined by the play we've seen from Edwards Jr., and it seems as if this game could be no different.

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Benjamin Hall

Another player worth keeping an eye on is running back Benjamin Hall. The Tar Heels will need to sustain long, grounded drives to keep Louisville’s offense off the field, and Hall presents UNC’s offense with the opportunity to do just that. Coming off an 81-yard game against UConn, Hall has proven he has what it takes to give UNC another dimension offensively and take some of the weight off the shoulders of Edwards Jr.

Jelani Thurman

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) reacts after his touchdown against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thurman has consistently been the best player on the field for the Tar Heels, and he’s the pass catcher to watch in Week 11. He showed his value as a receiver against UConn last week, recording seven catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns. His ability to create mismatches has been exceptional all season, and he has been a very reliable target for Edwards.

Thurman did appear on the initial availability report as questionable. With his availability still up in the air, whether he sees the field could be the biggest difference-maker in the result of this game. The Heels will need some firepower on offense to stay in this game, and losing their best weapon would put them at such a disadvantage early on.