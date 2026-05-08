How North Carolina’s Backcourt Additions Fit Roster

It was obvious that the North Carolina Tar Heels had to reinvent themselves this offseason after an uneven 2025 season, which included a second consecutive first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.

To make things even more challenging, North Carolina's roster was torn apart in the transfer portal, losing its entire backcourt in less than two weeks. While Seth Trimble's eligibility expired, Derek Dixon, Luka Bogavac, and Kyan Evans all signed elsewhere in the portal. Additionally, 5-star recruit Dylan Mingo decommitted from the program, with Hubert Davis' dismissal reportedly a factor in that decision.

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With no other choice, newly hired head coach Michael Malone had to attack this area of the roster once the portal opened. During that stretch, the Tar Heels landed Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, and Matt Able. ESPN's Jeff Borzello provided insight into each player's potential in Chapel Hill.

Neoklis Avdalas

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) and forward Tobi Lawal (1) during the second half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"One of the cornerstones for Michael Malone's first team in Chapel Hill, it appears Avdalas will have every chance to be a consistent playmaker for the Tar Heels," Borzello said. "He'll share the backcourt with Terrence Brown, a highly aggressive rim scorer who will balance Avdalas effectively. Malone's NBA background could help him cater a role to Avdalas' unique skill set."

The 6-foot-9, 216-pound Virginia Tech transfer should operate as the point guard for North Carolina in 2026 . His ability to create off the dribble at the size will open cutting lanes, especially for Brown, who could be the main beneficiary of Avdalas’ installation in the lineup.

Terrence Brown

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"North Carolina desperately needed proven production on the perimeter, and Brown checks that box," Borzello said. "He's a capable distributor with high-major experience, so expect Michael Malone to lean on him."

The Tar Heels were deprived of consistent backcourt production last season. That should not be the case in 2026, as Brown averaged nearly 20 points per game at Utah against elite defenses in the Big 12. This is a major step down in competition - excluding Duke and Louisville - and the 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard's efficiency will improve by playing more off the ball.

Matt Able

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks for a pass around NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"Michael Malone went to work on his perimeter group while waiting for Henri Veesaar to make a decision about his NBA future, landing Avdalas and Brown and then Able as a shot maker on the wing," Borzello added. "Able should provide spacing, making him a good fit alongside Brown as a downhill driver and Avdalas as someone more comfortable probing the defense."

I've stated throughout the offseason that Able and Maximo Adams will battle for the starting small forward, but the North Carolina State transfer presumably has the inside track, considering that Malone personally recruited him to Chapel Hill. Able can play point guard, shooting guard, and forward, which is just one example of this roster's versatility and malleability.