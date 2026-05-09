Breaking Down UNC's 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels have not had a chance to find their footing this offseason, with Michael Malone taking over as head coach and the transfer portal window recently closing.

Although that is the case, no one is wasting time fast-forwarding to next season. That being said, the Tar Heels' 2026-27 non-conference schedule has been released. Last offseason, the NCAA approved expanding the regular season to 32 games, beginning in 2026. The allotment of games includes an 18-game conference slate. While that portion of the schedule remains unknown, here is a look at some of the non-conference games that have been released.

North Carolina's 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) grabs a pass during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Opponent Date Western Carolina Nov. 2 Wofford Nov. 6 Wyoming Nov. 10 Georgia Nov. 13 Marshall Nov. 20 Georgetown Dec. 12 Kentucky Dec. 19 Citadel Dec. 21

That is only eight of the possible 14 non-conference contests, with the other six to be named at a later time.

Overall Takeaways

Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On paper, this is a very manageable eight games for the Tar Heels, with their two toughest opponents being Georgia and Kentucky. However, both teams have taken a major step back this offseason, especially the Wildcats, who seemed to miss out on most of their targets, despite being finalists for multiple recruits.

One eye-catching aspect of this schedule is that the Tar Heels have three weeks between their games against Marshall and Georgetown. That sizeable gap provides an opportunity for North Carolina to reach an agreement with another school to play on Thanksgiving. Last season, the Tar Heels participated in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, facing St. Bonaventure on Nov. 25 and Michigan State on Thanksgiving Day.

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) drives to the basket as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) guards him during the second half of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While most of the regular-season mini-tournament events have already announced which teams will participate, the Battle 4 Atlantis has yet to reveal the field. North Carolina could also be featured in that competition, which would be another opportunity for Malone and the Tar Heels to showcase themselves.

What to Watch for in Non-Conference Slate

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

With the inclusion of multiple newcomers , the Tar Heels need to maneuver through their growing pains during this early section of the season. Malone's group could have plenty of learning curves early in the season, but that is why the games leading up to conference play are so important.

As I have throughout the course of last season, you learn a lot about a team once conference play begins. Every top-end program is going to look great in the first 10-14 games of the season, as their opponents are clearly inferior. ACC play is when we will learn tendencies of this North Carolina team and its potential in March.