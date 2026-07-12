Former UNC Star Dominates No. 3 Pick in Summer Clash

Caleb Wilson’s NBA career got off to quite the historic start, breaking a record in just his first summer league game and his first real game action since mid-February with North Carolina.

Wilson, now a member of the Chicago Bulls, scored 35 points (12-21 from the field, 7-11 from three-point range), with 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 3 blocks. His 35 points set an unofficial NBA record for the most ever in a Summer League debut.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His record-breaking performance should come as no surprise. In his lone season at North Carolina , Wilson was spectacular, leading the team in essentially every major category on his way to being named All-ACC and earning All-American honors.

Despite only spending one season with the team, his jersey will soon be hanging from the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center.

Wilson’s Season Cut Short

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of the NCAA tournament West Region second round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wilson’s spectacular season was cut short just before the NCAA Tournament, thanks to a season-ending wrist/hand injury. Without Wilson, the Tar Heels would flame out in the first round of the tournament to VCU, creating a giant ripple effect in which the Tar Heels would later fire head coach Hubert Davis and replace him with Michael Malone.

There’s a real argument that Wilson getting injured was the first domino to fall in UNC’s total makeover that occurred this offseason. Wilson would go on to be chosen 4th overall in this year’s NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, and he figures to be the team’s cornerstone player going forward.

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson during UNC's exhibtion game vs. Winston-Salem State on Oct. 29, 2025. | Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI

His ability to impact the game at a high-level on both ends with his 6-foot-10 frame gives him the upside to potentially be one of the best players in the league one day.

Wilson Dominates Boozer

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To make Wilson’s impressive performance even better, he did it against the Memphis Grizzlies and Cameron Boozer, who was selected 3rd overall in front of Wilson and who was a part of Wilson’s arch-nemesis in college in the form of the Duke Blue Devils.

Since being drafted, Wilson has spoken numerous times about his confidence level regarding his level of play compared to the other top picks, such as Boozer. Boozer scored 23 points with 6 rebounds and 4 assists while Wilson was breaking records.

Nov 3, 2025 | Freshman Caleb Wilson against Central Arkansas | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Wilson outperforming Boozer is nothing new, as during this past season, Wilson got the best of Boozer and the Blue Devils, scoring 23 points, grabbing 4 rebounds, and coming away with 2 steals and a block as his Tar Heels won 71-68 in their lone matchup on Feb. 7.