UNC Misses Out On Nation’s Top Prospect

The North Carolina Tar Heels missed out on landing the best player in the nation in the class of 2027, as Marcus Spears Jr. signed with Texas instead earlier this week.

Spears Jr. was heavily on the Tar Heels’ radar before choosing the Longhorns instead. The Dynamic Prep forward averaged 19.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game last season. The versatile forward has catapulted himself to the top of SC’s Next 100 list, and he has solidified himself as one of the very best players in the 2027 class.

UNC’s Incoming Class

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels could’ve heavily benefited from his services. Their recruiting class features players such as Maximo Adams, Kevin Thomas, and five-star prospect Sayon Keita. That class alone gives the Tar Heels one of the best in the country, but it would’ve been even better had they been able to land Spears.

He would’ve been quite a massive acquisition for new head coach Michael Malone. Since taking over the job in place of Hubert Davis earlier this offseason, many have wondered how he will be able to navigate recruiting in today’s era of college basketball. So far, he’s done a fine job, but you can’t help but feel like an opportunity was missed here to land a true blue-chip player in Spears.

UNC Still Boasts Impressive Roster

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Dynamic Prep (TX) forward Marcus Spears Jr. (24) against Dream City (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite missing out on the top player in the 2027 class, the Tar Heels are still loaded heading into next season. Even though the team experienced a near-total makeover from the head coach to the roster, the Tar Heels are still set up nicely to be one of the best teams in the country next season, and one that can easily compete for the national championship.

There will be no shortage of pressure on Malone to get the Tar Heels back to where they belong in a short amount of time, so he’ll be up to the task right away to keep UNC competitive going forward.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of their top acquisitions this offseason have come through the transfer portal. Terrence Brown, a Utah transfer who averaged over 19 points per game last season, and Matt Able, an NC State transfer who averaged 8.8 points per game as a freshman while also earning some draft hype, figure to make up the team’s backcourt next season.

Their frontcourt does have a few question marks, but their backcourt is one of the very best in the ACC on paper, with potential to be even better as the season goes on.