Matt Able Provides Major Update on Future With UNC

The NBA Draft withdrawal date is quickly approaching, with May 27 as the deadline for college players to withdraw from the draft to maintain eligibility for the 2026-27 season.

Matt Able's imminent decision is a massive blimp on the North Carolina Tar Heels' radar, as they are hoping the 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard stays in Chapel Hill next season. Following a workout in front of NBA executives and scouts, Able provided an update on his decision-making process.

What Able Revealed

Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) drives past NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) during the Cards win over the Wolfpack 118-77 at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville February 9, 2026. Conwell finished with 31 points. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Who’s planning on drafting me, and where they’re planning on drafting me, I think that’s a big thing,” Able said. “Either way, I have two great options. I would be able to develop regardless, but it’s really just weighing the options and figuring out what I want to do.”

Although Able is considering the NBA Draft, the freshman guard ackowledged the college atmosphere, which is electric for players and fans.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“College is awesome. There’s nothing to not like about college - the environment, the students, the fans, it’s awesome," Able said. "[North Carolina] State was amazing, the fans are awesome, and if I do come back, I’m sure UNC will be amazing as well.”

During his freshman season at North Carolina State, Able averaged only 21.9 minutes off the bench. He explained how the scouting combine last week provided him with an extended opportunity to showcase what he can offer on the court.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with guard Matt Able (3) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I think I just had a bigger opportunity to show what I could do,” Able stated. “At [North Carolina] State, I didn’t get to show all the things I could do. So, I think being able to do that at the combine last week was a really good opportunity, and I was able to show stuff that I didn’t at [North Carolina] State.”

At the scouting combine, Able revealing his long-term goals and how North Carolina fits into fulfilling those aspirations.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) fight for the ball in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“My goal has been - since a kid - to make it to the NBA and stay in the NBA,” Able said of his decision to leave N.C. State and commit to UNC. “So, I felt like I was choosing the best destination and situation to help make me a pro if I don’t go this year."

“For me, it was [Head] Coach [Michael] Malone," Able continued. "I had a lot of other really good options, but being able to learn from an NBA champion who’s coached guys like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray is amazing. I feel like he runs an NBA system, and it’ll help take my game to the next level if I don’t go this year.”

Overall Thoughts

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

For the Tar Heels to reach their full potential , Able needs to be part of the equation in Chapel Hill. The former in-state rival guard electing to stay in the NBA draft would be a major gut-punch for the program, as Able's performance at the scouting combin e has shown he can be an elite asset for North Carolina next season.

Able's experience against ACC competition will be a major factor in his ability to elevate the Tar Heels towards the top of the conference. Last season, North Carolina finished fourth in the ACC, despite having elite talent in the frontcourt. Malone's coaching, paired with the talent the 54-year-old has assembled this offseason, should lead to a finish that surpasses that disappointing one.