Sayon Keita Flashes Potential in Dominant Performance

After losing their entire frontcourt rotation this offseason, the North Carolina Tar Heels' coaching staff, led by Michael Malone, has emphasized refurbishing that area of the roster with high-ceiling, developmental players.

One of those assets is Barcelona center Sayon Keita, who is a raw prospect, but could transform into an elite big man in the college ranks. The 18-year-old center is one of Malone's best acquisitions this offseason, and that was further established with a dominant performance in the first round of the Next Gen EuroLeague.

Assessing Keita's Performance

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In Thursday's performance in Greece, the 7-foot center recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks, and two assists while shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free throw line. It is also important to note that Keita required only 18 minutes to produce this outing.

Keita's ability and talent have already been recognized by scouts and coaches in the country, but watching how the superstar center made an overwhelming impact was jarring. Despite not possessing an expansive offensive game, Keita's physical dominance shrinks those weaknesses, as he is capable of exploding to the rim and spinning off defenders when he needs to create his own shot.

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Additionally, as the seven blocks indicate, Keita is an absolute force on defense, and no shot is guaranteed to come near the rim when he is under the basket. He is an opportunistic defender who will alter shots whenever he has the chance.

Now, he will have to be careful overcommitting at times, as players could bait him into leaving his assignment, providing opportunities to dish the ball to an open big man near the basket. However, his foot speed and agility allow Keita to recover smoothly.

Why Malone Should be Thrilled

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Offense should come at ease with the talent assembled, with Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, Matt Able , and Maximo Adams at North Carolina's disposal, but defense could be a work in progress. That being said, Keita will be an elite paint protector when there are any lapses defensively.

This also makes the potential addition of Greek center Alexandros Samodurov even more compelling when envisioning those two featuring together in the frontcourt. I expect Keita and Samodurov to be on the court at the same time in situations or to provide a break for Jarin Stevenson, who is projected to be the starting power forward.

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Nonetheless, Keita's ability to dominate against professional players overseas should indicate how dominant he can be against ACC competition during conference play.