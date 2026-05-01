Why North Carolina Should Be Ecstatic How Things Unfolded

It was not always smooth sailing for the North Carolina Tar Heels this offseason, especially the days leading up to the transfer portal officially opening on April 7.

Moving on from former head coach Hubert Davis was undoubtedly the right decision, but it has been a contributing factor for players from last season's roster exploring other opportunities through the portal. Michael Malone was hired on April 6, putting North Carolina's recruiting process behind the eight ball.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That was apparent in the program's portal activity, as Neoklis Avdalas was the Tar Heels' first signing on April 13. North Carolina would not make another addition until April 21, when it landed Terrence Brown and Matt Able.

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

All that being said, here are a couple of reasons why the Tar Heels are in a great spot at this point in the offseason.

North Carolina's Well-Rounded Roster

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coming off a disappointing end of the 2025 season, which included a second consecutive first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, the pressure was immediately at the Tar Heels' doorstep. Instead of succumbing to pressure and pursuing the best of the best in the transfer portal, Malone prioritized molding the roster with players he believed could fit together while adhering to his ideologies.

Of course, players such as Flory Bidunga and John Blackwell were diamonds in this year's portal class, but as we have seen since NIL emerged as the primary path to roster construction, meshing elite talent does not guarantee results.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Malone's experience in the NBA has shaped his process, building a team with players who possess different skill sets. That has not been the mindset of coaches in recent memory. Rather than looking for unique, broad talents, coaches and administrations shove pieces together and expect instant results.

Adding five players with similar strengths and weaknesses is how you build a discombulated operation. The Tar Heels may not have landed everyone's have-to-have player, but they have assembled a roster filled with diverse skill sets, which bodes well for sustained success.

Potential 2027 Lottery Pick in Chapel Hill

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While North Carolina has developed depth in the frontcourt, it needed a substantial player to replace Henri Veesaar, who declared for the 2026 NBA Draft last weekend. The Tar Heels could have emptied the bank for Bidunga or Massamba Diop, but they played the long game, and in return, potentially added the best available center on the open market.

On Wednesday, Barcelona's Sayon Keita committed to North Carolina. This season with FC Barcelona, the 18-year-old center averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. It is worth noting that Keita played against professional players with multiple years of development at that level. Keita will slot in as the starting center. Malone's patience was rewarded with a potential top-10 pick in next year's NBA Draft.