UNC Losing Ground in ACC With Latest Transfer News
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Last season, the North Carolina Tar Heels finished fourth in the ACC and were eliminated in the first round of the conference tournament.
After hiring Michael Malone as the next head coach, the Tar Heels' aspirations for bouncing back next season and getting over the first-round hump in the NCAA Tournament became much more likely. However, North Carolina still had plenty of work to do in the transfer portal if it wanted to build a roster capable of competing in the ACC and March Madness.
That path became increasingly daunting with the Louisville Cardinals landing two of the top players in the portal on Sunday.
Louisville Adds Backcourt and Frontcourt Reinforcements
The Cardinals paid up to sign Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga and Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad. Bidunga was ranked as the No. 1 player in the portal while Shelstad was ranked No. 11.
Last season, the former Jayhawks center averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.5 assists while shooting 64 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, the former Ducks' guard averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor and 31.4 percent from three-point range. Louisville was eliminated in the Round of 32 by Michigan State, but with these two acquisitions, it has a chance to make a deep run in March next season.
What This Means for North Carolina
The Tar Heels' sense of urgency was already extremely high, evidenced by the players Malone has pursued in the portal. But they cannot afford to slow down in their recruitment process. North Carolina has suffered first-round exits in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments and has recently underwhelmed in the conference tournaments.
Duke is already going to be a problem, and now, as things currently stand, Louisville must be viewed as the second-best team in the ACC. The Tar Heels have compiled an impressive 2026 class, with Dylan Mingo (No. 9 recruit) and Maximo Adams (No. 21 recruit).
On the other hand, North Carolina has seen a plethora of players enter the transfer portal, with Jonathan Powell committing to Pittsburgh over the weekend. North Carolina's depth is already being tested, and, as Malone has demonstrated over the last few days, the Tar Heels are going to take aggressive swings at marquee talents.
Juke Harris, Terrence Brown, and Jalen Haralson are all targets for North Carolina, with Brown and Haralson each having the Tar Heels as one of the programs on their list for consideration. With Wilson presumably declaring for the draft, several players from last season's roster in the portal, and Henri Veesaar's future up in the air, Malone and the coaching staff must strike while the iron is hot.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.