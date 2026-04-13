UNC Losing Ground in ACC With Latest Transfer News

Last season, the North Carolina Tar Heels finished fourth in the ACC and were eliminated in the first round of the conference tournament.

After hiring Michael Malone as the next head coach, the Tar Heels' aspirations for bouncing back next season and getting over the first-round hump in the NCAA Tournament became much more likely. However, North Carolina still had plenty of work to do in the transfer portal if it wanted to build a roster capable of competing in the ACC and March Madness.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That path became increasingly daunting with the Louisville Cardinals landing two of the top players in the portal on Sunday.

Louisville Adds Backcourt and Frontcourt Reinforcements

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) controls the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cardinals paid up to sign Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga and Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad. Bidunga was ranked as the No. 1 player in the portal while Shelstad was ranked No. 11.

Last season, the former Jayhawks center averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.5 assists while shooting 64 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, the former Ducks' guard averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor and 31.4 percent from three-point range. Louisville was eliminated in the Round of 32 by Michigan State, but with these two acquisitions, it has a chance to make a deep run in March next season.

What This Means for North Carolina

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tar Heels' sense of urgency was already extremely high, evidenced by the players Malone has pursued in the portal. But they cannot afford to slow down in their recruitment process. North Carolina has suffered first-round exits in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments and has recently underwhelmed in the conference tournaments.

Duke is already going to be a problem, and now, as things currently stand, Louisville must be viewed as the second-best team in the ACC. The Tar Heels have compiled an impressive 2026 class, with Dylan Mingo (No. 9 recruit) and Maximo Adams (No. 21 recruit).

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone yells direction during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

On the other hand, North Carolina has seen a plethora of players enter the transfer portal, with Jonathan Powell committing to Pittsburgh over the weekend. North Carolina's depth is already being tested, and, as Malone has demonstrated over the last few days, the Tar Heels are going to take aggressive swings at marquee talents.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images