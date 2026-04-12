UNC Receives Great News About Future of Top Commit Maximo Adams

The North Carolina Tar Heels have seen several players enter the transfer portal in recent days, but that will not be the case with one of their promising recruits.

Incoming freshman forward Maximo Adams announced Saturday that he is not de-committing from North Carolina, despite the recent changes. The Tar Heels hired longtime NBA coach Michael Malone as their next head coach earlier this week.

Although the 54-year-old head coach is a clear upgrade over Hubert Davis, who struggled to deliver postseason success, there were some concerns that Adams and Dylan Mingo could reconsider their commitments to the program, as they signed with the Tar Heels when Davis was part of the equation.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That being said, North Carolina's brand, logo, and historical value are what persuaded both players to take their talents to Chapel Hill, not Davis. Nevertheless, Malone will have Adams in the fold next season, which is a major lift for the new coaching regime.

What Adams Said

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I've always wanted to play for the Tar Heels," Adams said in a statement. "It was my dream school growing up, and I'm excited to be coached by [head] coach [Michael] Malone."

Why This is Significant News

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to pass while guarded by Indio's Jerry Perkins (1) during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Obviously, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward was one of the most coveted recruits in the 2026 class, as he is ranked as the No. 21 overall prospect in this year's group. Adams is an elite scorer who can operate at all three levels, with great touch in the paint and along the perimeter. In addition, Adams is a great rebounder for a player at his position.

Last season, the Tar Heels' offense struggled at times to generate points and high-percentage looks, especially with Henri Veesaar and/or Caleb Wilson off the floor. Several variables contributed to those instances, including poor schematics and a lack of efficient shooting from beyond the arc.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrate during a timeout against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Both areas should see major improvements next season, as Malone's offensive scheme features more player movement, which generates easy looks at the basket more often. Additionally, North Carolina's personnel will be better in 2026, with Mingo, Adams, and Veesaar projected to be the cornerstone players. Wilson is an elite prospect, and he is expected to be a top-three pick. However, Adams' shooting ability will be apparent from the get-go, which is not a strength of Wilson's.

At his introductory press conference on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center, Malone shared what he looks for in players that he wants to be part of this project.

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

“I love guys that have a motor, that play hard,” Malone said. “You don’t have to wind up and motivate a player – I love self-motivated players who play hard. Toughness, you can’t put a dollar sign on toughness. And then IQ."

“Those are the things that jump out regardless of position – one through five, what you shoot from the foul line, what you shoot from the three-point line," Malone continued. "If you have a motor, you're tough, and you have IQ, you have a chance to be a hell of a player.”

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Adams fits the bill for what Malone is prioritizing in players that he will incorporate into the program, and although the veteran head coach inherited Adams and Mingo, both players will be instrumental in the team's success next season.