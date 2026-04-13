Derek Dixon's Future Telling in UNC's Transfer Portal Activity
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The North Carolina Tar Heels were caught a bit off guard by Derek Dixon's decision to enter the transfer portal. While the freshman guard left the door open for a potential return to Chapel Hill, putting his name in the portal automatically places his future as a Tar Heel in doubt.
Newly hired head coach Michael Malone would love to have the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard back in the fold next season, but the 54-year-old has to do his due diligence and plan for life without Dixon in a Tar Heels' uniform.
That is exactly what Malone and North Carolina's brass have done, pursuing two of the most sought-after guards in the transfer portal. Here is a closer look at who the Tar Heels are considering acquiring in the coming days, and what that means for Dixon's future.
North Carolina's Scheduled Visits
On Saturday night, sources confirmed that Malone and members of his coaching staff will be traveling to Salisbury, NC, for an in-home visit with Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard averaged 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from three-point range.
The sophomore guard scored at least 20 points in Wake Forest's final three games of the season, setting himself up for a lucrative deal awaiting him in the portal. Harris is not the only prolific-scoring guard the Tar Heels are targeting during this two-week period.
Malone is also slated to meet with Utah transfer Terrence Brown on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard is considering North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, Oregon, USC, and Ole Miss. Last season, the junior guard averaged 19.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from beyond the arc.
What This Means for Dixon
With 2026 five-star recruit Dylan Mingo (No. 9 overall recruit, No. 2 PG), one of the starting slots in the Tar Heels' backcourt is seemingly accounted for. North Carolina may be speaking with Brown and Harris, but there is only room for one of those players in Chapel Hill. It is hard to imagine either of those players signing on with the understanding that they will be coming off the bench.
Dixon began his North Carolina career as a bench player, but eventually earned the starting point guard position before the start of conference play. Assuming the Tar Heels are able to land one of the aforementioned players, Dixon would likely revert to the bench. Dixon will explore other options, and rightfully so, if that turns out to be the case. The fact that the coaching staff is meeting with other players on the portal suggests that Dixon's future at North Carolina is in serious doubt.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.