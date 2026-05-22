Henri Veesaar Has a Perfect Landing Spot in the Western Conference

Former North Carolina big man Henri Veesaar is firmly established as a potential late-first round pick at this point, and he makes sense for a lot of contenders that will be picking in that range.

After breaking out into a star with the Tar Heels last season, Veesaar opted to keep his name in the NBA Draft amidst the coaching chance at UNC. The Tar Heels lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight season and fired head coach Hubert Davis as a result after five seasons.

Michael Malone Taking Over As Head Coach

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Replacing Davis is none other than former NBA champion Michael Malone, who hasn’t held a coaching position in the NCAA since 2001. After taking some time to mull over whether to come back to UNC or stay in the draft, Veesaar ultimately decided the NBA was his best option.

He brings a versatile game with him to the next level. On the offensive end, Veesaar is an exceptional scoring threat on both the interior and beyond the three-point line. His scoring and rebounding prowess at 7-feet tall has made him an intriguing player ahead of the draft, while some of his shortcomings on the defensive end have kept him out of lottery talks for the time being.

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, he does fit a lot of NBA teams as a possible depth piece. In CBS Sports’ Adam Finkelstein’s latest mock draft, he says that Veesaar makes sense for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft.

Finkelstein’s Analysis

Mar 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) smiles after a dunk in the final minutes of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“The Lakers are another team that is likely to look for a big man here, and while they may prefer a more defensive-oriented one, Veesaar's combination of size and skill could be too much to pass up on. A stretch-five who shoots it with ease out to the three-point line, Veesaar can play out of dribble hand-offs, pass, and still space the floor vertically, but has to be more consistent defensively and on the glass,” Finkelstein said.

For a Lakers team that could use some depth in the frontcourt, Veesaar could make sense. His versatility alone makes him an interesting player who could be used in spurts if the Lakers need offense, and with their surplus of playmakers such as Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James, Veesaar’s life would be rather easy in the Lakers’ offense, which could make him a more impactful player right away.