Why This NBA Team Is UNC's Veesaar's Best Fit

North Carolina big man Henri Veesaar is one of the better bigs available in the 2026 NBA Draft class, and he might make sense for a certain NBA playoff team.

Veesaar broke out into a full-fledged star with the Tar Heels last year. After seeing time mostly as a reserve with the Arizona Wildcats over the first few seasons of his college career, Veesaar averaged 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, shooting 61 percent from the field and 43 percent from three-point territory.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dunks the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar’s Strengths and Weaknesses

His scoring ability with his seven-foot frame, his ability to stretch the floor at an exceptional rate, and his rebounding prowess have turned him into a legitimate NBA prospect after being mostly unknown at the beginning of the college basketball season.

There are some concerns with Veesaar’s game that have kept him out of lottery discussions, however. His lack of true playmaking ability beyond being a connector, along with some defensive shortcomings at his size, has put some scouts on hold regarding his NBA readiness.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, Veesaar — who is opting to keep his name in the draft instead of returning to Chapel Hill next season — is projected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick if he stays in the draft. Of all the teams picking in that range, Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor believes that the Philadelphia 76ers could make the most sense for Veesaar’s services, given their current center situation.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) drives to the basket during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

O’Connor’s Evaluation

“Finding better bigs needs to be prioritized instead of relying on Andre Drummond to launch corner 3s,” O’Connor said. “Veesaar is an agile big with actual shooting touch, connective playmaking, and baseline big skills with the ability to set screens and catch lobs. He also offers rim protection and is a locked-in help defender."

"In all three of his collegiate seasons, he made a massive leap in production each year. But he's 225 pounds so his lanky frame can get pushed around, plus he still hasn't fully defined his cornerstone skill. That’s OK in Philadelphia though. He could anchor bench units when Embiid is healthy, and potentially play a bigger role when he’s not, while serving as a key figure alongside Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe for many years to come.”

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar will look to impress NBA-level scouts throughout the offseason as the draft nears. Though he appears to be a long shot for the lottery right now, a strong combine showing could help push him into that category.